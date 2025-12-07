Bears vs Packers Predictions - NFL Week 14 Picks & Odds 12/7

NFC North rivals meet at Lambeau Field today as the Chicago Bears clash with the Green Bay Packers (-6.5). The Bears (+235) are on a roll, with five straight wins, and bettors may want to consider taking the points on the visitors.

Bears vs Packers Predictions - 4:25pm EST - 12/7

Kyle Monangai Anytime TD Scorer @ +175 with bet365

Josh Jacobs Over 78.5 Rushing Yards @ -110 with bet365

Bears +6.5 @ -105 with bet365

Bears vs Packers Picks

Swiftly Scoring - D’Andre Swift Anytime TD Scorer (+175)

In the Chicago Bears’ surprise 24-15 win on the road over the Philadelphia Eagles, Bears running back D’Andre Swift scored his first rushing touchdown since late October.

Swift was superb, as he picked up 125 yards on the ground on 18 carries and was named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for his efforts. He could shoulder even more of the Bears’ offensive load today, as fellow RB Kyle Monangai has been listed on the injury report this week.

Before landing on the injury report with an ankle problem, Monangai had previously scored a TD in four straight games. The Bears rely heavily on their running game, with the league’s sixth-highest rate of running plays.

Swift has logged 18+ carries in two of the Bears’ last three games, and I’d expect a similar workload today. If Monangai can’t suit up, Swift to score a TD, at +175 odds, is one of the best bets on the odds board.

Bears vs Packers Prediction 1: D’Andre Swift Anytime TD Scorer @ +175 with bet365

Joy for Jacobs Against Bears - Josh Jacobs Over 78.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

While the Bears tend to run the ball a lot, the Packers actually run on a higher percentage of their offensive plays. Today, they could run even more than usual to exploit the Bears’ weaknesses against the run.

This season, the Bears’ opponents are picking up 5.2 yards per carry against them. Only two teams are allowing more yards per rush attempt. Packers RB Josh Jacobs is averaging a disappointing 3.9 yards per carry this season, but he has shown signs of life in recent games.

Jacobs has averaged 4.6 yards per carry over the previous four games and has two games with 80+ rushing yards during that time. The Bears are giving up 133.8 yards per game on the ground, and there’s a good chance Jacobs has a big game today.

Take Josh Jacobs over 78.5 rushing yards (-110).

Bears vs Packers Prediction 2: Josh Jacobs Over 78.5 Rushing Yards @ -110 with bet365

Buy in to the Bears - Bears +6.5 (-105)

The Bears opened as 5.5-point underdogs, and given current betting trends, they could close as seven-point underdogs. In the meantime, there’s still good value on Bears +6.5 (-105). For one, Ben Johnson’s Bears are on a five-game winning streak.

That streak includes road wins as underdogs against the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings. While the Bears aren’t defensive juggernauts, they’ve allowed just 20 points per game over the preceding four games.

Chicago has also covered in eight of its previous ten games. The Packers are on a three-game winning streak of their own, but have been quite inconsistent at Lambeau, where they’ve lost two of their last three games.

Divisional games, especially those between two winning teams, are rarely straightforward. The Bears have enough in the tank to make this a close game.

Bears vs Packers Prediction 3: Bears +6.5 @ -105 with bet365

Ahead of an important game in the NFC North race against division leaders, the Chicago Bears (9-3), the Green Bay Packers (8-3-1) have covered the spread in just three of their last ten games. Still, the Packers are 6.5-point favorites against the streaking Bears.