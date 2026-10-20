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St. Lucia

St. Lucia Übersicht

Como 1907 v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3

Fernandes slams Carrick tactics after Man Utd loss

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has launched a scathing assessment of Michael Carrick's tactical set-up following a disastrous night in Europe. The Red Devils were dismantled 4-1 by Italian side Como, leaving their manager's future hanging by a thread after a performance that lacked both identity and aggression.

B. FernandesM. Carrick
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Tabelle

Serie A crestSerie A

Pos.TeamPSUNTG+/-PktForm
3Roma crestRoma75201631317
S
U
U
S
S
4AC Milan crestAC Milan7430147715
S
U
S
U
U
5Como crestComo7421127514
S
U
N
S
S
6Frosinone crestFrosinone7412139413
S
N
S
U
S
7Cagliari crestCagliari741267-113
N
U
S
S
S
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Betting spotlight

PSG vs Barcelona predictions: European giants to serve up a goal fest
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