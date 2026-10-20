St. Lucia Übersicht

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has launched a scathing assessment of Michael Carrick's tactical set-up following a disastrous night in Europe. The Red Devils were dismantled 4-1 by Italian side Como, leaving their manager's future hanging by a thread after a performance that lacked both identity and aggression.
Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has delivered a scathing assessment of his team following a humiliating 4-1 Champions League defeat against Como. The former midfielder offered a sincere apology to the travelling supporters after witnessing what he described as an unacceptable performance in Italy.