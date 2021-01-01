Live Blog

Manchester United x Burnley AO VIVO: siga em tempo real o jogo do Campeonato Inglês

Acompanhe as principais informações da partida válida pela 30ª rodada da Premier League

Atualizado
Comentários (0)
Edinson Cavani Manchester United Newcastle 2021-22
Getty Images

Red Devils querem terminar o ano com vitória

2021-12-30T19:55:34.905Z

O Manchester United está invicto em seu último jogo da Premier League nos últimos nove anos (6 vitórias e 3 empates). A última derrota foi por 3 a 2 contra o Blackburn, no Old Trafford, em 2011

Burnley definido!

2021-12-30T19:52:06.860Z

Manchester United escalado!

2021-12-30T19:51:20.250Z

Dia de Premier League!

2021-12-30T19:50:10.658Z

Muito boa tarde, torcedor! A partir de agora você acompanha as principais informações da partida entre Manchester United e Burnley, no Old Trafford, válida pela 20ª rodada da Premier League! O jogo inicia às 17h15 (de Brasília)