Manchester United x Burnley AO VIVO: siga em tempo real o jogo do Campeonato Inglês

Red Devils querem terminar o ano com vitória
O Manchester United está invicto em seu último jogo da Premier League nos últimos nove anos (6 vitórias e 3 empates). A última derrota foi por 3 a 2 contra o Blackburn, no Old Trafford, em 2011
9 - Manchester United are unbeaten in their final league game in each of the last nine calendar years (W6 D3) since a 3-2 loss against Blackburn Rovers at Old Trafford in 2011. Memories. pic.twitter.com/yyY8HwICmG— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 30, 2021
9 - Manchester United are unbeaten in their final league game in each of the last nine calendar years (W6 D3) since a 3-2 loss against Blackburn Rovers at Old Trafford in 2011. Memories. pic.twitter.com/yyY8HwICmG— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 30, 2021
Burnley definido!
Manchester United escalado!
Our final line-up of the year — let's get the job done! ✊🔴#MUFC | #MUNBUR— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 30, 2021
Dia de Premier League!
Muito boa tarde, torcedor! A partir de agora você acompanha as principais informações da partida entre Manchester United e Burnley, no Old Trafford, válida pela 20ª rodada da Premier League! O jogo inicia às 17h15 (de Brasília)