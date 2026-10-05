Anaitasuna FT Thông tin chung

The Asian Football Confederation has detailed plans for a new biennial Nations League tournament starting in 2030. The proposed three-tier competition aims to replace uncompetitive friendlies while directly integrating with World Cup and Asian Cup qualification.
Asian football is enjoying an unprecedented boom across Europe's top five leagues, driven by massive contingents from Japan and South Korea. Indonesian talents have also made historic inroads by featuring in four of the top five divisions alongside representatives from Thailand, China, Saudi Arabia, and Australia.
Four nations made debuts at the 2026 World Cup, with Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan gracing the grandest stage in international football for the first time. It was the tournament with the most newcomers since 2006 and Cape Verde achieved the feat of ending a 16-year wait for a debutant to reach the knockout stages, before succumbing to Lionel Messi's Argentina in a classic.