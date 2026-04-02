Ikhtisar Al-Gharafa

Klasemen
Stars League
|Pos
|Klub
|M
|M
|S
|K
|G
|K
|+/-
|POIN
|Performa
|2
|Al-Shamal
|22
|12
|4
|6
|39
|28
|11
|40
|3
|Al-Rayyan
|22
|11
|5
|6
|46
|32
|14
|38
|4
|Al-Gharafa
|22
|11
|3
|8
|36
|36
|0
|36
|5
|Al-Duhail SC
|22
|9
|6
|7
|40
|27
|13
|33
|6
|Qatar SC
|22
|9
|5
|8
|34
|32
|2
|32
History
Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.
Famous players
Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.
Honours
Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
Managers
Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.
Stadium
Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.
Location
Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.
Owners
In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.
Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.
Pertanyaan yang Sering Diajukan
Edgar Everest, an official of the Sussex Football Association, founded Brighton United in 1897. Then, in the wake of the collapse of the club in 1900, Brighton & Hove Rangers were formed, before suffering the same fate a year later. Finally, the manager of Brighton United, John Jackson, formed a club at the Seven Stars pub in Ship Street in 1901 called Brighton & Hove United, before changing its name to Brighton & Hove Albion.
Legendary English sports bettor Tony Bloom is the majority shareholder and the current chairman of Brighton. He bought the club in 2009.
Brighton & Hove Albion play all their home games at The Amex (American Express Stadium). The Seagulls have been playing their games at this venue, also known as the Falmer Stadium, since 2011.
The capacity of The Amex is 31,876 and has undergone several renovations since it opened in 2011 with an initial capacity of 22,374 seats.
Brighton have won just a solitary title throughout their history, the 1910 FA Community Shield (or Charity Shield as it was known as the time).
Brighton are yet to lift an English top flight title, and only got promoted to the first division in the Premier League era ahead of the 2016-17 season, 34 years after they last played in the top flight.
Ernie Wilson, who spent 14 years at the club between 1922 and 1936, is Brighton's record-appearance maker of all-time, featuring in 566 games.
English striker Tommy Cook, who is Brighton's first-ever player to play for England, is the club's leading goalscorer of all-time, finding the back of the net 123 times in 209 games. He also played county cricket for Sussex for 15 years.
Alexis Mac Allister, James Milner, Adam Lallana, Danny Welbeck, Tommy Cook, and Bobby Zamora are some of the most famous names to have donned the Brighton jersey.
Roberto De Zerbi, Sami Hyppia, Liam Brady, and Gus Poyet are among the most famous Brighton managers ever.
Brighton & Hove Albion are famously known as The Seagulls. The club is located at the south coast of UK, where there are a lot of beachfronts and seagulls, which is where the nickname originates from.