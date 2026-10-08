Mamelodi Sundowns winger Monnapule Saleng takes first steps on road to redemption

Mamelodi Sundowns winger Monnapule Saleng is finally moving toward a first-team comeback after a protracted absence that saw him sidelined during the early stages of the season.

The 28-year-old had been working away from the main group following what head coach Miguel Cardoso described as disciplinary concerns. This period of isolation began when the former Orlando Pirates man was notably excluded from the club's pre-season preparations in Austria, a move that sparked significant speculation regarding his long-term future at Chloorkop.

Cardoso previously indicated that the Bloemhof-born attacker had found it difficult to assimilate into the squad's specific culture and the internal dynamics of the locker room. However, the narrative shifted this week when Saleng was spotted back on the training pitch with his teammates. Footage captured by local media showed the creative spark fully involved in the morning session, suggesting that the initial friction between the player and the coaching staff may have been resolved behind closed doors.









Former Sundowns midfielder Brent Carelse believes this reintegration is a major positive for the Tshwane giants.

"That's good for him personally and good for the team. I think he's a player we need, he's got a lot of creativity and the fans obviously like him, they obviously would like to see him playing," Carelse told KickOff.

The timing of this return is particularly significant given the stature of the upcoming fixture. Sundowns are currently fine-tuning their strategy for the MTN8 final, where they will face Saleng’s former employers Orlando Pirates. The opportunity to contribute in such a high-profile game marks a definitive turning point for a player who, until recently, seemed to be on the periphery of the club's plans for the current campaign.

Carelse expressed his enthusiasm for the player’s progress, adding: "So, hopefully he will get back into the squad and back into the field as quickly as possible. But we're excited to see him come back again."

The prospect of Saleng returning to his best form would provide Cardoso with an additional attacking dimension as the club looks to dominate both domestic and continental competitions this year.

The narrative surrounding the MTN8 final has gained an extra layer of intrigue with Saleng’s sudden return to the fold. Facing his former club, Orlando Pirates, presents a unique psychological landscape for the winger. Historically, players often find a second wind when coming up against their previous employers, and Saleng’s familiarity with the Buccaneers' defensive structures could be a potent weapon for the Brazilians if he is deemed match-ready by the technical team.

When asked if Saleng should be thrown straight into the match-day squad for the final, Carelse was supportive of the idea. "Yes, why not? I think if he's fit enough and he can do something for the team, yes definitely. I think players who play against their former clubs always have a point to prove or want to perform well, so it can be a good plus for Sundowns," the former SuperSport United star noted.

While Saleng’s return to the training pitch is a positive step, it remains to be seen whether his fitness levels are sufficient for a game of this intensity. Ultimately, Saleng’s road to redemption is now firmly underway.



