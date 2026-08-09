Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso drops Monnapule Saleng bombshell - 'He broke the rules and values of the locker room'

Mamelodi Sundowns secured their passage into the MTN8 semi-finals with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Polokwane City after extra-time, but the post-match discourse was dominated by the conspicuous absence of Monnapule Saleng.

The winger, who joined Masandawana amid high expectations, has been completely frozen out of the first-team picture, with Cardoso finally addressing the situation during a candid post-match press conference.

Cardoso did not hold back when explaining the severity of the situation, suggesting that the player had been given multiple opportunities to rectify his behavior before the club took drastic action.

The manager emphasized that no individual is bigger than the collective, especially at a club with the stature of Sundowns.

“Regarding Saleng, the situation is unfortunately very different,” Cardoso told reporters when quizzed on the player's absence from the squad.

“Saleng consecutively broke the rules and values of the locker room and of the club, and in this moment – well not in this moment, for some time already he is not training with the team."