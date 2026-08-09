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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso drops Monnapule Saleng bombshell - 'He broke the rules and values of the locker room'
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Disciplinary breaches lead to first-team exile
Mamelodi Sundowns secured their passage into the MTN8 semi-finals with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Polokwane City after extra-time, but the post-match discourse was dominated by the conspicuous absence of Monnapule Saleng.
The winger, who joined Masandawana amid high expectations, has been completely frozen out of the first-team picture, with Cardoso finally addressing the situation during a candid post-match press conference.
Cardoso did not hold back when explaining the severity of the situation, suggesting that the player had been given multiple opportunities to rectify his behavior before the club took drastic action.
The manager emphasized that no individual is bigger than the collective, especially at a club with the stature of Sundowns.
“Regarding Saleng, the situation is unfortunately very different,” Cardoso told reporters when quizzed on the player's absence from the squad.
“Saleng consecutively broke the rules and values of the locker room and of the club, and in this moment – well not in this moment, for some time already he is not training with the team."
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Repeated absences and missed opportunities
The extent of Saleng’s alleged misconduct appears to go beyond minor tardiness, with Cardoso detailing specific instances where the player failed to fulfill his professional obligations.
According to the head coach, the winger went as far as missing a crucial CAF Champions League fixture despite being named in the matchday squad, a move that left the technical team stunned.
Cardoso’s frustration was evident as he recounted the specific moments where the relationship between the player and the club reached a breaking point. The coach detailed a pattern of behavior that left the management with no choice but to protect the integrity of the squad.
“Saleng was on the list for the second match of the Champions League [final] and he didn’t appear,” Cardoso explained.
“Saleng was on the list to go [pre-season] camp but he did not appear, or he said he would not go.
“So it’s impossible for us to keep stability with a player you give so much love, even after he systematically failed but is not ready to make the path that the team needs to have."
The club takes a firm stand
The fallout has resulted in a total separation between the player and the senior squad, with the club hierarchy backing the manager's decision to maintain discipline.
While Sundowns have often been praised for their man-management, Cardoso suggested that the player's refusal to align with the club's culture forced their hand.
The bombshell revelation leaves Saleng's future at Chloorkop in serious doubt, as the Brazilians look to build a cohesive unit capable of challenging for both domestic honours and continental glory in the upcoming campaign without the distraction of internal discord.
As it stands, there is no clear timeline for a potential return to the fold for the embattled winger, as the technical team focuses on the players who are committed to the cause.
Cardoso concluded by confirming that the club has officially distanced itself from the player for the time being to ensure the environment remains professional and focused.
“So the club decided put him separated from the team, he’s not with us right now,” the coach added.
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What's next?
For Cardoso and the committed players in his squad the season is switching into high gear with four PSL matches in August alone, including a mouth watering clash with Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on August 15.
Saleng on the other hand appears to be out in the cold at Chloorkop with there seeming to be no road to redemption at present.
Given the nature of his issues at Sundowns, it is highly unlikely that another PSL team would try to acquire him during the transfer window, leaving the enigmatic winger with little choice but to try rebuild his coach's confidence in him and show why he was one of South Africa's most sought after players just six months ago.
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