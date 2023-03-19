Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane livid - ‘You can’t lead two-nil and concede two goals’

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane was left angry despite his side managing victory over Maritzburg United on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi edged Maritzburg 3-2 at Harry Gwala stadium to keep close track of SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates for the number two spot.

After racing to a 2-0 lead in the opening 10 minutes through goals from Keagan Dolly and Christian Saile Basomboli, Amakhosi capitulated, allowing the hosts to hit back via Rafiq de Goede and Amadou Soukouna for a 2-2 halftime draw.

A shambolic defence almost let down Amakhosi who then needed a Yusuf Maart penalty 14 minutes from time to separate themselves from the Team of Choice.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: “As I said, we still have a lot of work to do. You can’t lead two-nil and concede two goals and then again you want to score," said Zwane ad per KickOff.

“At some point, you make mistakes that are going to be costly and you look at the goals we conceded again today. We could’ve done better. So, we’ll keep on working.

“We’ll never stop working or helping the players improve their game individually or collectively as a team.”

AND WHAT MORE? After this weekend’s action, the PSL goes on a pause to accommodate the upcoming international games.

But Zwane fears they could lose their momentum when they resume league business early April.

"My only worry now is we were gaining the momentum now and we’re going to lose the momentum now again because we going to be off for two weeks," said Zwane.

“And let’s hope this time around when we come back we’re going to come back stronger and better than now because my worry is the momentum we were gaining that we might lose when we come back.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While it was another unconvincing victory for Amakhosi, it was three crucial points collected. The Soweto giants seem to have mastered the art of grinding results in their last four games.

They have been far from being impressive, but still seal maximum points in three league games while also reaching the Nedbank Cup semi-finals in similar fashion.

For the first time since October and November 2019, Chiefs have managed to complete four straight wins across all competitions. They were struggling to seal a run of four successive victories but Zwane has guided them to break that jinx.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZWANE? After the Fifa international break, Chiefs host in-form Stellenbosch FC at FNB Stadium on April 1.