Lyle Foster opens his Burnley account with thunderous strike against Wigan Athletic

Lyle Foster scored his debut goal for Burnley as he rifled in the third for the Clarets in their 3-0 win over Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Foster, who came on in the 63rd minute for Ashley Barnes, latched onto fellow substitute Michael Obafemi's pass and rifled it past Wigan goalkeeper Ben Amos to put the result beyond doubt with 15 minutes to go.

That was after Nathan Tella had given the Championship leaders a 2-0 lead inside 47 minutes, his first goal coming in the 11th minute when he guided home Anass Zaroury’s perfectly-timed cross into the bottom corner before he added the second two minutes after halftime.

Tella headed home his second of the game, and 14th of the season, to double the lead from close range following Zaroury’s corner.

It was the sixth Championship game for Foster, who is yet to start for Vincent Kompany’s side, since joining the club from Belgian club KVC Westerlo for €7 million in January, to become the most expensive player in South African history.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kompany has seemed to integrate Foster into the team slowly, starting him twice in FA Cup matches against Ipswich and Fleetwood, while giving him opportunities off the bench in the league.

The Bafana Bafana striker is seen as one for the future with Burnley close to returning to the Premier League where he will likely play a bigger role.

Victory ensured Burnley maintained their unbeaten home run that stretches to December 2015, and remain top of the table with 80 points, 13 ahead of second-placed Sheffield United, with top flight promotion remaining a formality.

WHAT’S NEXT? Burnley play away to Hull City on Wednesday, when Foster will hope that his debut goal will earn him a first league start.