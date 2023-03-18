Maritzburg United vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

After sneaking into the Nedbank Cup semi-finals last weekend, Amakhosi resume their league campaign with a trip to KZN

Kaizer Chiefs are out to notch four straight wins for the first time since 2019 when they clash with Maritzburg United in a Premier Soccer League match at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday.

Since completing a five-match winning streak across all competitions between October and November 2019, Amakhosi have struggled to at least record four consecutive victories.

But they could seal such a run on Saturday if they beat Maritzburg, having won their last three games.

More importantly, for Chiefs, victory would be key in helping Amakhosi keep alive their hopes of finishing in the top-two.

They come up against a struggling Team of Choice that has been fighting against relegation for the better part of this season.

While Chiefs are fourth on the table, their opponents are second from bottom with just a point more than bottom-placed Marumo Gallants.

Maritzburg’s desperation to vacate the relegation zone makes them a real threat to Chiefs’ ambitions of playing in the Caf Champions League next season.

Game Maritzburg United vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Saturday, March 18 Time 20:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Lokomotiv Moscow website

Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids will be without defender Thabo Moloisane who is suspended.

Moloisane has accumulated four yellow cards and is not available for selection, having been a regular with 20 league appearances this season.





Backpagepix.

Chiefs will miss the services of defender Siyabonga Ngezana who is suspended after picking three yellow cards.

There is still a worrisome injury list in the Amakhosi camp with Khama Billiat, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Reeve Frosler and Cole Alexander still out recovering.

On Saturday morning, midfielder Phathutshedzi Nange failed to pass a late fitness test and will not be available for selection.

But there is good news following the return of striker Christian Saile Basomboli who missed the last game due to suspension.

Match Preview

Chiefs will be trying not to be weighed down by stern criticism after failing to provide a single player to the Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming international games.

Coach Arthur Zwane’s players would be keen to pick themselves up and show some quality, having not been convincing in their last three wins.

They come up against Maritzburg who are winless in their last six games in all competitions, including being knocked by Chiefs out of the Nedbank Cup on February 10.

That was the last time the two sides met and the reverse league fixture ended in a 3-0 win by Chiefs in what is their biggest victory margin this season.