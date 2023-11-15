Learn all you need about the Supabets registration process: claim the Supabets welcome offer, learn how to verify your account and deposit funds.

In this registration review, bettors can find all the necessary information about the Supabets registration process, from pressing the Supabets register button to claiming the R50 Supabets registration offer. Furthermore, our investigations allow you to make an informed decision about creating an account with this bookie.

🔍 How to Register on Supabets – Our Step-By-Step Guide to Open an Account in 2023

After completing our research on the Supabets registration process, we can certify you that creating an account is very simple. Moreover, punters must register at Supabets in South Africa in order to claim a Supabets registration bonus, so they need to know how to go through the sign up process.

In the step-by-step guide below, South African players can learn how to complete the Supabets online registration process:

Firstly, bettors from South Africa should open their search browser and navigate to the official Supabets website. Once the homepage has loaded, punters should click on the Supabets “Register” button at the top right corner of the page.

Here, players can view the Supabets registration form. So, bettors should enter the required personal details. These include the user’s name, first and last name, phone number, and email.

For security reasons, punters should enter their ID number or Passport. However, users should know that if they choose to open an account with a passport, they should also add details about their country, gender, and date of birth.

Players should choose their password and confirm it to register an account with this site. Finally, bettors can click on the “Submit” button to finish creating a Supabets account. However, users should know that by clicking the “Submit” button, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy of the bookie and confirm that you are above 18 years old.

Lastly, a one-time SMS will be sent to the player’s phone number to verify the account.

In addition, after we tested the Supabets registration, we rate it 5/5 as it is simple to complete while also secure and reliable.

🎁 Supabets Registration Bonus – What Is the Offer, and How to Claim It?

South African punters who have completed the Supabets sign-up process can also claim the Supabets registration bonus. Moreover, with this promotion, bettors who register a Supabets account in South Africa can receive R50 as a free bet.

Then, punters can use Supabet's free bet to wager on many betting markets and sports offered on the site. However, it should be noted that winnings from free bets can only be claimed after making a Supabets deposit.

All in all, we have found that the Supabets registration bonus can be a great way for new players to start exploring the platform, so we rate it 4/5.

🛡️ Security – Verifying Your Identity and Adding Personal Information

All players from South Africa who choose to open an account with this site will go through the Supabets verification process. First of all, the bookmaker will require you to enter your ID number or Passport number during the registration process.

In addition, players should also submit their FICA documentation either via email or WhatsApp. The FICA documentation includes your ID and Proof of Residence that is at most 3 months old. Moreover, players should send a photo of the documents with both sides visible. Additionally, this bookmaker accepts certified copies and color copies of FICA documentation.

It should be mentioned that the Supabets verification process is done to comply with the regulations and laws of the country where Supabets operates and also to protect the user of an account. Additionally, by conducting research on the Supabets verification process, we can safely say that it is reliable and trustworthy.



⚖️ Open an Account on Supabets in South Africa – Terms & Conditions

Before South African players press the Supabets register button, it is important to know the terms and conditions of creating a Supabets account. Furthermore, our experts have found that punters need to meet these criteria in order to complete the Supabets online registration in South Africa:

Firstly, only punters who are older than 18 years old can register at Supabets in South Africa. Secondly, only residents of South Africa can open an account with this operator. Bettors must complete the Supabets registration South Africa form by providing the required personal information. This includes their ID or passport number, first and last name, phone number, and email. Punters from South Africa should verify their mobile number via an SMS which will be sent to your phone after adding the details. Punters must verify their account by providing FICA Documents of ID number and proof of residence in order to prevent fraudulent activity. Lastly, bettors can complete the Supabets sign-up process only once. This means that players cannot have multiple accounts on this website. Additionally, the bookmaker has the right to shut down accounts if a player has more than one.

💳 Payment Methods to Deposit Funds After Registering With Supabets

Once the punters register at Supabets in South Africa, they can proceed to make a deposit. Moreover, after making a deposit, bettors can place bets and claim the Supabets registration bonus. In addition, our experts have studied the Supabets transaction process, and it is fairly simple and easy to do.

Have a look at the list below to see the Supabets transaction methods available for punters in South Africa. Additionally, we tested the Supabets payment options and concluded that they are all safe and reliable.

Instant EFT - The minimum deposit time for Instant EFT ranges from R1 to R20, while the maximum deposit amount is R 100000. Also, the transaction time for EFT is instant. Direct Deposit - South African players can use Absa, Nedbank, Standard Bank, and FNB to deposit into their Supabets account. The minimum deposit is R1, while the maximum is R 100000. Depositing with this option requires players to wait up to 24 hours for the transaction for all options except Nedbank. Credit and Cheque Cards - Bettors can use PayU and DPO Paygate to deposit funds. The minimum deposit limit is R 20, while the maximum amount punters can deposit is R 100000. Additionally, the transaction time is instant using credit and cheque cards. Vouchers - Punters can also deposit via 5 different vouchers on Supabets. These include 1Voucher, OTT, Supabets Voucher, Kazang and BLU. We have found that there is no information about the minimum and maximum deposit on the website, while the transaction time is instant. Wallets - South African players can also use the MTN MONO online wallet to deposit and withdraw funds on this site. There is no information about the minimum and maximum deposit amount. But, the transaction time is instant with this method.

💵 How to Deposit Funds on Supabets?

After bettors have finished creating a Supabets account, they can proceed to make a deposit with this site. Furthermore, making a deposit on Supabets is an easy process that can be done in a few minutes.

In the step-by-step guide below, bettors can learn how to complete the Supabets deposit process in South Africa:

First, players should open their preferred search engine and visit the operator’s website. Users should log into their account using the username and password they entered during the Supabets sign-up process. Punters should click on the “Deposit” button. Once the “Deposit” page has loaded, bettors should choose their preferred deposit option . Moreover, players can choose from 5 different deposit methods. In addition, players are required to enter their deposit amount. Bettors should enter additional banking information. Lastly, players should click on the “Deposit” button to finish the process. You can learn more about the available payment options on our Supabets deposit page.

✅ Conclusion – Our Thoughts About Supabets Registration in South Africa

After we tested the Supabets registration process, we can safely say that it is straightforward and reliable for South African bettors. Although it may seem much to complete various fields, as recent investigations show that most bookies now offer much simpler registration forms, it is worth sparing some minutes more on a safer approach.

Furthermore, bettors can validate their phone numbers during the registration process. However, players will not be able to withdraw funds before completing the Supabets verification and adding the necessary FICA documents

In addition to the Supabets sign-up process being fairly straightforward, bettors can also claim the Supabets registration bonus after creating a Supabets account. Moreover, with the Supabets registration bonus players can receive R50 and use it as a free bet.

Now, have a look at the table below to discover some of the pros and cons of opening an account with this sportsbook.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons The Supabets registration South Africa process is quick to complete There is no information about the minimum and maximum deposit for some payment options The operator offers a delicate verification system to provide a safe betting experience



There is a Supabets registration bonus which provides users with R 50 as a free bet





Supabets R50 Sign Up Offe Register

How to Register on Supabets – Our FAQs

Finally, have a look at the most frequently asked questions about the Supabets registration South Africa process. Moreover, here players can find more information about creating a Supabets account.

What documents do I need to verify my identity during the registration process?

All users who want to register at Supabets in South Africa must provide additional documents in order to verify their account. These documents include the ID number, Passport Number, and Proof of Residence. Additionally, players must verify their mobile number during the registration process.

Can I register on Supabets if I'm not a resident of South Africa?

Unfortunately, only bettors who are living in South Africa can register an account with this bookmaker. Players can find all the requirements they need to open an account in the section above.

Are there any age restrictions for registering on Supabets?

In order to create an account with this sportsbook, punters must be above 18 years old. Furthermore, bettors must confirm that they are above 18 years old during the Supabets sign-up process.

Is it mandatory to provide my real name during the registration process, or can I use a pseudonym?

South African gamers who want to open an account with this site must provide their first and last name during the registration process. Additionally, players must provide their ID number or Passport number and additional FICA documents for verification. So, players must use their real name in order to register with this bookie.

What should I do if I encounter an error during the registration process on Supabets?

If punters encounter any errors during the Supabets registration South Africa process, our experts recommend that players contact the operator’s support team. This sportsbook provides users with various contact options like email and phone numbers, as well as a live chat option.