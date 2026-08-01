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What you'll find here:

🔥 Complete the Supabets registration process

Complete the Supabets registration process 🔥 How to get the welcome offer

🔍 Supabets Registration Instructions

Our investigation into the Supabets registration procedure confirms that account creation is straightforward.

To access the sign-up offer, users must complete the registration process, making it essential to understand the steps involved.

The following guide outlines the online registration process for South African users interested in joining Supabets:

Begin by launching your preferred web browser and visiting the official Supabets website. Upon arrival at the homepage, locate and click the "Register" button situated in the upper right corner. This action will direct you to the registration form, where you'll need to provide personal information such as your full name, contact number, and email address. For security purposes, you'll be asked to input either your ID number or passport details. Note that passport users must also specify their country of origin, gender, and birth date. Create and confirm a password for your new Supabets account. To complete the registration, click the "Submit" button. Be aware that by doing so, you're agreeing to the bookmaker's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, as well as confirming that you're of legal age (18 or older). The final step involves verifying your account through a one-time SMS sent to your provided phone number.

🎁 Supabets Registration Bonus

Sports Bonus Casino Bonus R50 Free Bets 100 Free Spins No deposit required Available for new users Additionally: R5,000 deposit bonus 100 spins on Play Vegas games Winnings accessible after deposit 50 spins on Habanero Games Terms and conditions apply Exclusive enhanced offer

Supabets offers attractive registration benefits for both sports bettors and casino enthusiasts in South Africa. New sports users can claim the Supabets R50 Sign Up Bonus, a free bet offer with no deposit required, while casino players are welcomed with a generous 100 free spins package.

And finally, you can also enjoy a bonus of up to R5,000 on your first three deposits for your sports bets and casino games.

The Supabets R50 Sign Up Bonus can be used on various sports markets, but winnings are only accessible after a deposit.

Supabets Mobile Registration

Open your mobile browser and navigate to the official Supabets website

Locate and tap the "Register" button, typically found in the top right corner of the homepage

Fill in the registration form with your personal details, including full name, phone number, and email address

Enter your ID number or passport details. If using a passport, provide additional information like country, gender, and birth date

Create a secure password for your account and confirm it

Review and accept the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, confirming you're at least 18 years old

Tap the "Submit" button to complete your registration

Wait for a one-time SMS verification code to be sent to your provided phone number

Enter the verification code to activate your account and claim your offer

Why Choosing Authorized Betting Platforms Matters

In South Africa, Supabets operates legally under the supervision of The National Gambling Board, complying with all necessary online betting regulations.

Opting for sanctioned betting sites is essential for a protected and reliable wagering journey. Officially approved platforms must comply with stringent guidelines on fairness, security, and openness, as mandated by regulatory bodies.

This oversight safeguards your confidential and monetary details, ensuring responsible data management. Furthermore, licensed operators are obligated to provide equitable odds and winnings, creating an even playing field for all participants. Should any conflicts or challenges arise, governing authorities can offer assistance and resolution, providing you with confidence in your betting activities. By selecting authorized operators for registration, you can immerse yourself in a more dependable and secure betting atmosphere.

Other Things to Discover

If you wish to learn more about this bookmaker, you can consult our Supabets review. You'll find all the information you might need about this bookmaker there.

🛡️ Account Validation - FICA Requirements

Every South African registrant must complete Supabets' verification procedure.

During sign-up, the sportsbook requires you to input either your ID or Passport number.

Following this, users need to submit their FICA documents via electronic mail or WhatsApp messaging.

FICA paperwork consists of your identification and a recent (within 3 months) proof of residence.

Bettors are required to send images of these documents, showing both sides clearly. Be aware that Supabets only accepts certified or color copies of FICA documentation.

Although some may find it inconvenient, the Supabets verification process is a crucial step in adhering to South African laws and regulations, as well as safeguarding your betting account.

This verification procedure, while potentially bothersome, serves to protect both the bookmaker and its clients from fraudulent activities.

Payment Methods & Deposit Process on Supabets

Supabets offers a variety of deposit methods to cater to South African bettors' preferences. The platform provides both online and offline options, ensuring convenience for all users. After registration, players can easily fund their accounts to start betting and claim the registration offer. The transaction process is designed to be user-friendly and efficient.

Online Deposit Methods Offline Deposit Methods Instant EFT Direct Deposit (Banks) Credit/Cheque Cards Vouchers (1Voucher, OTT, Supabets, Kazang, BLU) MTN MONO Wallet

How to deposit funds on Supabets:

Visit the Supabets website

Log in to your account using your username and password

Click on the "Deposit" button

On the deposit page, select your preferred deposit method

Enter the amount you wish to deposit

Provide any additional banking information if required

Click the "Deposit" button to complete the transaction

Wait for the funds to reflect in your account (instant for most methods, up to 24 hours for some bank deposits)

Remember, deposit limits and processing times may vary depending on the chosen method. For more detailed information about payment options, you can refer to the Supabets deposit page.

Supabets vs Betfred

Supabets and Betfred are well-established bookmakers in Africa, each offering a variety of sports betting and casino games. Supabets provides coverage for over 23 sports, including niche selections like Pesapallo, and boasts a diverse collection of more than 800 casino games. In comparison, Betfred covers more than 30 sports and offers over 600 casino games. While Supabets excels in the diversity of its games, Betfred offers a wider range of sports options.Both platforms feature live betting, yet neither offers live streaming. Supabets has limited app support, whereas Betfred provides support for Android and APK users and features a unique Data Free Mode for more cost-effective access.When it comes to payment methods, Supabets offers over five options including cardless and bank deposits. In contrast, Betfred provides more than 10 payment options, featuring convenient digital payments like Snapscan and Zapper, giving Betfred an edge in payment flexibility.Regarding bonuses, Supabets offers a R50 free bet along with 100 casino free spins, with a relaxed 15-day validity period. Betfred's welcome bonus includes a first deposit match up to R5,000 plus 500 free spins, though it comes with higher wagering requirements and shorter validity periods.Overall, our choice is Betfred as the top bookmaker because it provides a broader range of sports, more payment options, and substantial welcome bonuses, offering a more versatile and rewarding betting experience.

Author name: Emmanuel Omoloyin

What do you think about Supabets?

I had mixed feelings in my look into this bookmaker, but overall I consider it to be a decent one. My conclusion? It is just one of those brands that are not bad at all, but at the same time, have nothing so exceptional. The bonus is quite small, but they offer a good collection of betting markets and casino games. Looks like they still have more coming up behind the scenes.

What do you like about Supabets?

Decent balance between sports betting and casino.

Live streaming on some events.

800+ casino games

What could be improved on Supabets products?

Would like to see them develop a mobile app for all platforms

A data-free mode would be beneficial to South Africans

Just 5+ payment options — could be better.

To which type of player would you suggest Supabets?

Supabets looks good for casual players. This is because they don’t necessarily have catchy offerings but their services are perfect for players who want a touch of everything.