Kaizer Chiefs the threat? Orlando Pirates game no PSL decider for SuperSport United’s Margeman

SuperSport United midfielder Grant Margeman has dismissed their PSL match against Orlando Pirates as one that will settle the top-two battle.

The race for the PSL top two hots up

SSU, Pirates, Chiefs, CT City & Richards Bay vie for it

Margeman shares his thoughts about this battle

WHAT HAPPENED? With Mamelodi Sundowns on course to claim a record-extending sixth-successive PSL title, there is a big challenge to secure second spot and play Caf Champions League football next season.

Second-placed SuperSport are five points clear of Pirates and Chiefs, who are tied on 34 points, while Cape Town City and Richards Bay are also within reach of position two. This has set the stage for an exciting tussle as the league campaign is slowly approaching conclusion.

One of the big matches in this top-two quest will be witnessed on Saturday when Pirates host SuperSport at Orlando Stadium. But Margeman has downplayed it as a decider.

Matsatsantsa face another big fixture when they host Chiefs in the penultimate league match in May as Margeman feels the top-two bid will be decided at the end of the season.

WHAT MARGEMAN SAID: “It’s a very important game [against Pirates] for us... we will go out there to fight for maximum points,” Margeman told Sowetan Live. “But I think the game won’t necessarily decide who finishes second at the end of the season because there’ll still be seven more games to play.

“Remember there are also other teams who can still leapfrog us and be second, so I think the second spot race will be decided on the final day of the season [May 20].

“It was disappointing for us to lose out on both the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup because SuperSport are known for winning cups. We want to finish second and make up for failing to deliver any silverware.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If SuperSport, Pirates and Chiefs reach the end of the season with high momentum, the match between Amakhosi and Matsatsantsa will be a potential decider for Champions League football.

The upcoming league fixtures will certainly provide a tough test for the Soweto giants as well as the Tshwane side. It is a crucial period that could see inconsistent Pirates and Chiefs improve.

The Soweto giants have come under stinging criticism for the way they are struggling to post uniform results.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARGEMAN? Margeman would be hoping to start against Pirates on Saturday and help his team to maximum points.