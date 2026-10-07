Does Kane deserve the Ballon d'Or? Bellingham reveals his opinion

Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers have backed England captain Harry Kane to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or, praising their team-mate after Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League.

Bellingham was glowing about the Bayern Munich star in press comments: "Nothing he does surprises me. He's a brilliant role model and a brilliant person, and it's an honour for me to share the pitch with him. Everything he gets he deserves, because he works so hard for it."

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Could Kane be crowned the next winner? The Real Madrid man, himself a candidate for the award, kept the door open: "Yes, who knows? It's certainly possible."

Rogers went further in defence of his team-mate. "Harry Kane should win the Ballon d'Or. He's gone beyond everything people imagined he was capable of doing... the hat-trick, the goals at the World Cup, and the goals with Bayern. What more can he do? He should be rewarded for that."

It was a historic night for Kane at Wembley. He scored twice in the 3-0 win and equalled Peter Shilton's record as England's most-capped player on 125 appearances. Rogers teed up his first, Kane's 90th international goal, before the striker made it 91 with a header from a corner.

London hosts the Ballon d'Or ceremony on 26 October, with Kane among the leading contenders alongside France's Kylian Mbappé and Spain's Lamine Yamal.



