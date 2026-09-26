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Bundesliga

Bundesliga Overview

England Men Training & Press Conference

Kane hints at new Bayern deal amid Barcelona interest

Harry Kane has provided a significant update on his future at Bayern Munich, suggesting that a new contract agreement is close to being finalised. Despite long-standing interest from Barcelona, the England captain remains settled in Bavaria following a prolific start to his career in Germany.

H. KaneBayern Munich
Poland v Argentina: FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Infantino under fire as big four leagues attack FIFA

Europe's most powerful domestic competitions have formed a united front to demand a total overhaul of how FIFA is governed. The Premier League, La Liga, the Bundesliga, and Serie A issued a scathing joint assessment of Gianni Infantino's leadership following a series of high-profile controversies.

LaLigaSerie A
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Bundesliga, fixtures & results

Saturday 19 September
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
2
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
0
FT
Schalke 04 badge
Schalke 04
S04
0
Elversberg badge
Elversberg
ELV
0
FT
Paderborn badge
Paderborn
SCP
3
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
1
FT
Thursday 8 October
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Werder Bremen badge
Werder Bremen
SVW
Friday 9 October
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
Paderborn badge
Paderborn
SCP
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Borussia Dortmund crestBorussia Dortmund440092712
W
W
W
W
2Bayern Munich crestBayern Munich43101421210
W
W
D
W
3Freiburg crestFreiburg4310123910
D
W
W
W
4Augsburg crestAugsburg421111657
L
D
W
W
5Bayer Leverkusen crestBayer Leverkusen421110557
W
D
W
L
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Apostas em destaque

Mudança de regra no Brasil cria oportunidade de aposta para 2 times
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Frequently asked questions

Bayern Munich are the most decorated team in the history of Bundesliga with 32 top-flight titles to their name. Their most recent title came in the 2022-23 season, which was their 11th straight league title.

There are 18 teams in the current format of the Bundesliga. Bundesliga, as we know it today, was formed in 1962 with the 1963-64 season being the first-ever season. It began with 16 teams, but was expanded to 18 teams ahead of the 1965-66 season.

Karl-Heinz 'Charly' Korbel, with 602 appearances to his name, holds the record for making the most appearances in Bundesliga history. The defender achieved this feat with just one club: Eintracht Frankfurt.

Gerd Muller, inarguably the greatest German forward of all-time, is Bundesliga's all-time leading goalscorer with 365 goals to his name in 427 appearances. All his goals came in a Bayern Munich jersey.

Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller has registered the most assists in Bundesliga history, with 207 and counting.

Former German defender Klaus Fitchel is the oldest player ever to play in the Bundesliga. Fitchel was aged 43 years and 184 days when he played for Schalke on the final matchday of the 1987-88 campaign.

Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko, at 16 years and one day, became the youngest player in Bundesliga history to play in the league, when he came on for Erling Haaland in the 2020-21 season in a game against Hertha Berlin.

Robert Lewandowski, Marco Reus, Ilkay Gundogan, Stefan Effenberg, Toni Kroos, Gerd Muller, Franz Beckenbauer, Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rudiger, and Arjen Robben are some of the most famous players to have played in the Bundesliga.

Xabi Alonso, Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti, Jurgen Klopp, Julian Nagelsmann, Jupp Heynckes, Ralf Rangnick, Thomas Tuchel, Otto Rehhagel, Matthias Sammer, and Giovanni Trapattoni are some of the most famous managers to have managed a Bundesliga club.

Borussia Dortmund's electrifying stadium Signal Iduna Park is the biggest stadium in the Bundesliga with a capacity of 81.365.

Harry Kane's €95 million move from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich in 2023 is Bundesliga's most expensive transfer of all-time.