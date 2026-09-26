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UEFA Nations League A

UEFA Nations League A Overview

Brentford v Chelsea FC - Premier League 2026/27

Rogers jokes about Palmer absence

Chelsea winger Morgan Rogers has offered a staunch defence of his team-mate Cole Palmer after England manager Thomas Tuchel questioned the playmaker's commitment to the national side. While the Three Lions boss expressed frustration over recent withdrawals, Rogers insisted that the 22-year-old must prioritise his physical health following a grueling debut season at Stamford Bridge.

C. PalmerM. Rogers
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UEFA Nations League A, fixtures & results

Wednesday 23 September
Norway badge
Norway
NOR
3
Denmark badge
Denmark
DEN
2
FT
Thursday 24 September
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
0
France badge
France
FRA
1
FT
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
0
Belgium badge
Belgium
BEL
2
FT
Friday 25 September
England badge
England
ENG
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
Czechia badge
Czechia
CZE
Croatia badge
Croatia
CRO
Saturday 26 September
Serbia badge
Serbia
SER
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Paris Saint-Germain crestParis Saint-Germain11006153
W
2Bayern Múnich crestBayern Múnich11005053
W
3Barcelona crestBarcelona11005143
W
4Manchester United crestManchester United11004043
W
5Como crestComo11004133
W
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Betting spotlight

England vs Spain predictions: La Roja to edge out Tuchel’s men
See more betting articles

Frequently asked questions

The UEFA Nations League Final will take place on Sunday, June 8 at Munich's Allianz Arena (known as the Munich Football Arena for UEFA competitions). It was opened in 2005 and has a 70,000 seating capacity for international matches. The Allianz Arena is the second-largest stadium in Germany after the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.
As well as being the home of Germany’s Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, the Munich venue hosted several games during the 2006 FIFA World Cup and last year’s Euro 2024 Finals. Including this season’s UEFA Champions League Final between Inter Milan and PSG, the Allianz Arena has staged two UCL curtain-closers. The first of those being the 2012 Final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

During the first sales phase, tickets were sold to the supporters of the teams left in the competition, in close cooperation with the relevant national associations. Fans received information directly from their federation and were the first fans to secure tickets. Following that initial sales phase, tickets were available to the general public via UEFA.com/tickets in April.

Yes, in addition, fans can purchase UEFA Nations League tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.