Viking Overview

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Spain v Cabo Verde: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026

How have debutant teams performed at the FIFA World Cup?

Four nations made debuts at the 2026 World Cup, with Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan gracing the grandest stage in international football for the first time. It was the tournament with the most newcomers since 2006 and Cape Verde achieved the feat of ending a 16-year wait for a debutant to reach the knockout stages, before succumbing to Lionel Messi's Argentina in a classic.

World CupCabo Verde
Wes Morgan BMO Podcast GFX

🎥 | Wes Morgan reveals all about Leicester's miracle title win

In the latest episode of the Beast Mode On Podcast, Wes Morgan, captain of Leicester City's historic title-winning side, shares the real story behind one of the greatest underdog achievements in football history. The conversation dives deep into the mindset behind the Foxes' impossible Premier League title win, a 5000-1 miracle that shocked the world. The ex-Nottingham Forest defender also discusses his battles with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, his pride at representing Jamaica and more.

ExclusiveW. Morgan
Congo DR v Jamaica - FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-Off Tournament

Ex-Man Utd star ends DR Congo’s 52-year World Cup wait

Former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe sparked wild celebrations in Kinshasa by scoring a dramatic 100th-minute winner to send DR Congo to the 2026 World Cup. The historic 1-0 victory over Jamaica in the intercontinental play-off final ends a 52-year absence from the global stage for the Central African nation.

World CupA. Tuanzebe
Italy disappointment

Italy miss third straight World Cup after loss; Turkey to face USMNT

Four-time World Cup champions Italy will miss the 2026 tournament after losing on penalties in a stunner to Bosnia and Herzegovina. Gli Azzurri took an early lead off of Moise Kean's 15th-minute finish, but couldn't capitalize on other chances to go further ahead. Haris Tabaković played the spoiler, leveling for Bosnia in the 79th minute. Italy failed to deliver on spot kicks, losing 4-1 in that round.

World CupBosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy
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September 2026
Cup
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Brodd
BRO
1
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Viking
VIK
3
FT
Eliteserien
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Sandefjord
SAN
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Viking
VIK
Champions League
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Standings

Eliteserien crestEliteserien

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Bodoe/Glimt crestBodoe/Glimt18142247143344
W
W
W
W
W
2Viking crestViking18141342182443
W
L
W
W
D
3Tromsoe crestTromsoe18105334201435
D
L
W
W
W
4Molde crestMolde189363629730
W
W
L
D
W
5Brann crestBrann188283627926
D
W
W
L
W
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Everton vs Manchester United Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips
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