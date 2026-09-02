Viking Overview

Four nations made debuts at the 2026 World Cup, with Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan gracing the grandest stage in international football for the first time. It was the tournament with the most newcomers since 2006 and Cape Verde achieved the feat of ending a 16-year wait for a debutant to reach the knockout stages, before succumbing to Lionel Messi's Argentina in a classic.
In the latest episode of the Beast Mode On Podcast, Wes Morgan, captain of Leicester City's historic title-winning side, shares the real story behind one of the greatest underdog achievements in football history. The conversation dives deep into the mindset behind the Foxes' impossible Premier League title win, a 5000-1 miracle that shocked the world. The ex-Nottingham Forest defender also discusses his battles with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, his pride at representing Jamaica and more.
Former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe sparked wild celebrations in Kinshasa by scoring a dramatic 100th-minute winner to send DR Congo to the 2026 World Cup. The historic 1-0 victory over Jamaica in the intercontinental play-off final ends a 52-year absence from the global stage for the Central African nation.
Four-time World Cup champions Italy will miss the 2026 tournament after losing on penalties in a stunner to Bosnia and Herzegovina. Gli Azzurri took an early lead off of Moise Kean's 15th-minute finish, but couldn't capitalize on other chances to go further ahead. Haris Tabaković played the spoiler, leveling for Bosnia in the 79th minute. Italy failed to deliver on spot kicks, losing 4-1 in that round.