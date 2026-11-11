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Marc Cucurella, the Real Madrid and Spain national team player, spoke mockingly about continuing to face boos from German fans since the 2024 European Championship, stressing that German supporters had not forgotten the controversial incident that took place during the Spain-Germany clash at the tournament.

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Cucurella told Spanish radio station "Cope": "I know I'll never be able to play in Germany, they remind me of it every time."

When it was pointed out that the mistake belonged to the referee and not him, the Spaniard replied: "Yes, yes, yes, without a doubt. But I don't know why they held me responsible and vented their anger on me, and in any case, that's how things are."

Laughing, he added: "I know I can't play in Germany, I'm so well loved there."

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The row dates back to the clash between Spain and Germany in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024. A shot from Jamal Musiala struck Cucurella's hand inside the penalty area during extra time with the score at 1-1, but English referee Anthony Taylor waved away the German appeals.

German fans were furious, all the more so after Spain settled the match 2-1 through Mikel Merino's goal in the final minute of extra time, knocking the hosts out of the tournament.

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Cucurella became a target for German jeers in the matches that followed. The crowd turned on him at every touch during Spain's semi-final against France.

It even spilled over into club football. German fans jeered him throughout the Champions League meeting between Real Madrid and Leipzig.

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UEFA later admitted, in a referees' committee report, that not awarding Germany a penalty in that moment was the wrong call.

Cucurella had defended himself before, insisting he bears no responsibility for referees' decisions. The incident still haunts him more than two years on from Germany's exit.

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Real Madrid "the best"

On a related note, the Real Madrid star rated Los Blancos the best team in Europe right now, and also revealed the player who has surprised him most in the squad.

Cucurella said, in an interview with the programme "El Partidazo" on the radio station "Cope": "We are currently the best team in Europe, after we delivered a very good run of results, and the team has come to look very serious. Are we better than Paris Saint-Germain? I don't watch their matches much."

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He added: "The best player at Real Madrid? I could choose Mbappé or Bellingham or Courtois, but I'll mention a player I love a lot and who doesn't get enough attention, and that's Arda Güler."

On the youngster he continued: "He plays a lot and has great quality, and when he's on the pitch the team plays better, and our performance becomes more cohesive in passing. He's the player who surprised me more than any other."

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Vinícius's runs

Asked to compare Diomande and Vinícius Júnior, and how much each helps him on the pitch, Cucurella said: "I don't think Diomande helps me more than Vinícius, but what he does is more clearly visible. Diomande makes a single run backwards, and you find him everywhere. As for Vinícius, he makes three runs, then there's one in which he doesn't run, and that's the one everyone notices."