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marc cucurella 2-1getty
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

Cucurella to German fans: the referee is the one who made the mistake, not me!

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Marc Cucurella, the Real Madrid and Spain national team player, spoke mockingly about continuing to face boos from German fans since the 2024 European Championship, stressing that German supporters had not forgotten the controversial incident that took place during the Spain-Germany clash at the tournament.

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Cucurella told Spanish radio station "Cope": "I know I'll never be able to play in Germany, they remind me of it every time."

When it was pointed out that the mistake belonged to the referee and not him, the Spaniard replied: "Yes, yes, yes, without a doubt. But I don't know why they held me responsible and vented their anger on me, and in any case, that's how things are."

Laughing, he added: "I know I can't play in Germany, I'm so well loved there."

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The row dates back to the clash between Spain and Germany in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024. A shot from Jamal Musiala struck Cucurella's hand inside the penalty area during extra time with the score at 1-1, but English referee Anthony Taylor waved away the German appeals.

German fans were furious, all the more so after Spain settled the match 2-1 through Mikel Merino's goal in the final minute of extra time, knocking the hosts out of the tournament.

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Cucurella became a target for German jeers in the matches that followed. The crowd turned on him at every touch during Spain's semi-final against France.

It even spilled over into club football. German fans jeered him throughout the Champions League meeting between Real Madrid and Leipzig.

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UEFA later admitted, in a referees' committee report, that not awarding Germany a penalty in that moment was the wrong call.

Cucurella had defended himself before, insisting he bears no responsibility for referees' decisions. The incident still haunts him more than two years on from Germany's exit.

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Real Madrid "the best"

On a related note, the Real Madrid star rated Los Blancos the best team in Europe right now, and also revealed the player who has surprised him most in the squad.

Cucurella said, in an interview with the programme "El Partidazo" on the radio station "Cope": "We are currently the best team in Europe, after we delivered a very good run of results, and the team has come to look very serious. Are we better than Paris Saint-Germain? I don't watch their matches much."

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He added: "The best player at Real Madrid? I could choose Mbappé or Bellingham or Courtois, but I'll mention a player I love a lot and who doesn't get enough attention, and that's Arda Güler."

On the youngster he continued: "He plays a lot and has great quality, and when he's on the pitch the team plays better, and our performance becomes more cohesive in passing. He's the player who surprised me more than any other."

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Vinícius's runs

Asked to compare Diomande and Vinícius Júnior, and how much each helps him on the pitch, Cucurella said: "I don't think Diomande helps me more than Vinícius, but what he does is more clearly visible. Diomande makes a single run backwards, and you find him everywhere. As for Vinícius, he makes three runs, then there's one in which he doesn't run, and that's the one everyone notices."

Written byMuhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Shift Managing Editor

Professional Summary

A multi-disciplinary Egyptian journalist dedicated to providing readers with comprehensive and accurate insights. I possess over 13 years of experience in print and broadcast media, having contributed to some of the largest newspapers, digital platforms, and TV channels in Egypt and the Arab world. Notably, since April 2017, I have served as a Shift Manager and Desk Editor at Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, collaborating with a premier team of highly professional journalists.

I am passionate about crafting logical and accessible sports articles and analyses—avoiding unnecessary complexity—while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity. I firmly believe that personal bias has no place in journalism; information is a trust, and integrity is the supreme ethic of the media profession.

Personal Background & Football Philosophy

My journey with football began at the age of five, inspired by my family's passion during the 1994 World Cup. Since then, the sport has become an integral part of my life, both as a player and a spectator.

One of my most formative footballing memories is the historic 1999 UEFA Champions League final at Camp Nou. That night, Manchester United’s dramatic late comeback against Bayern Munich marked the beginning of my lifelong allegiance to the German giants, who still hold a prominent place in my heart.

Areas of Expertise

Leveraging extensive experience across various media sectors, I specialize in:

Football History: Extensive knowledge of European and German football history.

Tactical Analysis: Predicting match scenarios and tactical breakdowns.

Scouting: Identifying young talents and analyzing their technical potential.

Career Milestones & Highlights

Among many memorable sporting moments, the most significant remains Bayern Munich’s 2001 UEFA Champions League victory over Valencia—my first continental celebration with the club.

All-Time Favorite XI:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.

Defense: Alessandro Nesta, Sergio Ramos, Philipp Lahm, Paolo Maldini.

Midfield: Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane.

Forward: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário.

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