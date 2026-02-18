Netherlands Overview

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Donny van de Beek Estelle Bergkamp

Van de Beek announces engagement to Bergkamp's daughter

Manchester United flop Donny van de Beek has announced his engagement to Estelle Bergkamp, the daughter of Arsenal legend Dennis. The Dutch midfielder endured a tough time on the field at Old Trafford, leading to an inevitable departure in 2024, but has had plenty to celebrate off the pitch. He and his fiancee are now preparing to draw up wedding plans.

D. van de BeekManchester United
Corinthians v Vasco Da Gama - Copa Do Brasil 2025 Final

Memphis wants to leave Corinthians as offers flood in

Memphis Depay is looking to leave Brazilian giants Corinthians this month. The Dutchman secured a switch to the Brasileirao outfit in September 2024 following an 18-month spell with Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid. And having spent the last year-and-a-half with the Sao Paulo based powerhouse, the Dutch striker is keen to leave the South American side.

M. DepayCorinthians
World Cup 2026 Power Rankings January GFX

World Cup Power Rankings: AFCON champs Senegal surge

There really is nothing like the World Cup. Even just qualifying generates a level of nationwide excitement that the club game simply cannot match, which is why we witnessed truly joyous scenes all across the globe during the November international break, as 14 more countries booked their seat at next summer's festival of football in North America.

Power rankingsWorld Cup
FBL-WC-U20-2025-NOR-FRA

Van Nistelrooy takes World Cup job after Man Utd caretaker role snub

Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy has officially secured a prestigious return to international coaching. Following his departure from Old Trafford and a recent managerial stint at Leicester City, the former prolific striker joins Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands backroom staff. He aims to bolster the Oranje attack ahead of the World Cup this summer, marking his third spell with the national side as they prepare for the global stage.

R. van NistelrooyWorld Cup
Robin Roefs

Hidden Gems FC: Roefs' rise to Premier League star

Robin Roefs' story reads like a fairy tale. The 22-year-old goalkeeper is only in his second season as a first-choice shot-stopper, and yet he is already considered one of the better No.1s in the Premier League. A place in the Netherlands' starting line-up at the World Cup is now not out of the question for the latest of GOAL's Hidden Gems.

Hidden Gems FCR. Roefs
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March 2026
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Norway
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Standings

プレミアリーグ crestプレミアリーグ

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
3マンチェスター・ユナイテッド crestマンチェスター・ユナイテッド311510656431355
D
W
L
W
W
4アストン・ヴィラ crestアストン・ヴィラ3116694237554
W
L
L
L
D
5リヴァプール crestリヴァプール31147105042849
L
D
L
W
W
6チェルシー crestチェルシー31139953381548
L
L
W
L
D
7ブレントフォード crestブレントフォード31137114642446
D
D
D
W
L
More

Apostas em destaque

Palpite Corinthians x Flamengo- Campeonato Brasileiro - 22/03/2026
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History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

Frequently asked questions

Gegründet wurde der Liverpool Football Club im Jahr 1892.

Der Liverpool FC befindet sich im Besitz der US-amerikanischen Fenway Sports Group. Führende Figur der Eigentümergruppe ist der Unternehmer John W. Henry als Mehrheitseigner.

Die FSG übernahm den Traditionsklub im Jahr 2010 und hält darüber hinaus Beteiligungen an weiteren Sportteams, darunter die Boston Red Sox aus der Major League Baseball.

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