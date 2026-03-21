GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between TS Galaxy and Orlando Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
TS Galaxy vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
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Kick-off time
Game:
TS Galaxy vs Orlando Pirates
Date:
March 22, 2026
Kick-off:
15h30 SA Time
Venue:
Mbombela Stadium
How to watch TS Galaxy vs Orlando Pirates online - TV channels & live streams
You can also get all the LIVE updates here at GOAL.
Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport Channel 202 & SABC 1
TS Galaxy team news & squads
The Rockets will have to navigate this encounter without veteran goal poacher Victor Letsoalo, who is suspended after picking up his fourth yellow card in the previous outing against Stellenbosch FC.
Galaxy possible XI: Tape, Motaung, Mahlangu, Silva, Letsoenye, Mbunjane, Kakore, Zindoga, Mvelase, Ngwenya & Mahlambi
Pirates team news & squads
Meanwhile, the Sea Robbers will head into this encounter without Tapelo Xoki and Sihle Nduli, both sidelined through injury. However, the Soweto giants have confirmed that Selaelo Rasebotja is nearing full fitness after returning to full training.
Pirates possible XI: Chaine, Sebelebele, Hotto, Seema, Sibisi, Makhaula, Mbatha, Mofokeng, Appollis, Moremi & Makgopa
Head-to-head and recent form
Encounters between these two sides rarely disappoint, with the Mayfair outfit often finding a way to either secure maximum points or settle for a share of the spoils.
Both teams are coming off draws in their previous outings, a result the Bucs are reluctant to entertain at this stage of the campaign, while the Mpumalanga outfit will take encouragement from any point gained amid a difficult league run, despite their promising cup form.
However, the side led by Abdeslam Ouaddou did claim victory in the last meeting against Galaxy and will be eager to build on that momentum.
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