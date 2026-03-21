Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

TS Galaxy vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The race up the standings heats up as the Premier Soccer League edges towards its conclusion. The Mpumalanga outfit will host a wounded Bucs side desperate to reclaim top spot, while the Rockets will be aiming to return to league-winning ways in their push for a top-eight finish.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between TS Galaxy and Orlando Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!

 🟢📱
  • Thabiso Lebitso, Masindi Nemtajela and Nhlanhla Mgaga, Orlando Pirates vs TS GalaxyBackpage

    Kick-off time

    Game:

    		TS Galaxy vs Orlando Pirates

    Date:

    		March 22, 2026

    Kick-off:

    		15h30 SA Time

    Venue:

    		Mbombela Stadium
    • Advertisement

  • How to watch TS Galaxy vs Orlando Pirates online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport Channel 202 & SABC 1
    You can also get all the LIVE updates here at GOAL.

  • TS Galaxy team news & squads

    The Rockets will have to navigate this encounter without veteran goal poacher Victor Letsoalo, who is suspended after picking up his fourth yellow card in the previous outing against Stellenbosch FC.

    Galaxy possible XI: Tape, Motaung, Mahlangu, Silva, Letsoenye, Mbunjane, Kakore, Zindoga, Mvelase, Ngwenya & Mahlambi

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Pirates team news & squads

    Meanwhile, the Sea Robbers will head into this encounter without Tapelo Xoki and Sihle Nduli, both sidelined through injury. However, the Soweto giants have confirmed that Selaelo Rasebotja is nearing full fitness after returning to full training.

    Pirates possible XI: Chaine, Sebelebele, Hotto, Seema, Sibisi, Makhaula, Mbatha, Mofokeng, Appollis, Moremi & Makgopa

  • Head-to-head and recent form

    Encounters between these two sides rarely disappoint, with the Mayfair outfit often finding a way to either secure maximum points or settle for a share of the spoils.

    Both teams are coming off draws in their previous outings, a result the Bucs are reluctant to entertain at this stage of the campaign, while the Mpumalanga outfit will take encouragement from any point gained amid a difficult league run, despite their promising cup form.

    However, the side led by Abdeslam Ouaddou did claim victory in the last meeting against Galaxy and will be eager to build on that momentum.




  • Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    Useful links

Premier Soccer League
TS Galaxy crest
TS Galaxy
TSG
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP