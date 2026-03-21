TS Galaxy vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Encounters between these two sides rarely disappoint, with the Mayfair outfit often finding a way to either secure maximum points or settle for a share of the spoils.

Both teams are coming off draws in their previous outings, a result the Bucs are reluctant to entertain at this stage of the campaign, while the Mpumalanga outfit will take encouragement from any point gained amid a difficult league run, despite their promising cup form.

However, the side led by Abdeslam Ouaddou did claim victory in the last meeting against Galaxy and will be eager to build on that momentum.