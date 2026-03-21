Miguel Cardoso sends strong warning ahead of CAF Champions League clash against Stade Malien - 'Football history has lots of comeback stories'
Sundowns will not underestimate the Mali side
Miguel Cardoso is determined not to let overconfidence seep into the Mamelodi Sundowns camp, even with a commanding 3-0 lead over Stade Malien.
The Tshwane giants are ramping up preparations for Sunday’s CAF Champions League quarter-final second leg.
And the Portuguese coach has reminded his squad that football history is littered with teams that squandered similar advantages.
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Cardoso warns against historical collapses
The 53-year-old tactician issued a clear warning that the job is only half done.
“What’s important to understand is that 3-0 is just a result, and football history has lots of comeback stories,” said Cardoso, according to Sowetan.
He remains adamant that any drop in intensity could lead to a disastrous evening in Bamako.
“If we don’t go to Bamako with a strong team and the right mindset, we are going to have a lot of bad tastes in our mouths.”
Battling the elements in Bamako
Beyond the tactical threat posed by the Malian outfit, Cardoso is acutely aware of the environmental factors that could level the playing field.
“The Mali game is another dimension because it is going to be on a dry pitch, and that is going to make the game slower in taking the ball out of contact,” he explained.
He further noted the physical toll the trip will take.
“Also, the temperature there is very high, and the rhythm of the game will be slower. That is going to make it difficult for us to play the game we want. But we have experience, and if the players have the right mindset, we will be able to fight for a result away from home.”
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The mindset of champions
For Cardoso, the key to navigating this tricky away leg lies in the mental fortitude of his squad and remaining focused on the immediate task at hand.
“We need to focus on the next one and then the next one. From my part, in this house, in my locker room with my players, my thoughts — the thoughts I want them to have — are on the next match,” Cardoso stated.