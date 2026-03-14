Mamelodi Sundowns cautioned for CAF Champions League second leg as Stade Malien coach Mauril Njoya boldly declared - 'We will turn the situation around in Bamako'
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Commanding lead for Masandawana
Mamelodi Sundowns secured a comfortable 3–0 win over Stade Malien in the CAF Champions League quarter-final first leg, setting up an away clash with the pressure off.
However, despite the aggregate score line suggesting a straightforward path for the Pretoria team, the visitors’ camp remains defiant ahead of the return fixture.
Njoya issues a stern warning
Coach Mauril Njoya has warned Mamelodi Sundowns that the tie is far from over, insisting his side can still turn things around in the second leg.
The tactician felt his side was architects of their own downfall in Pretoria, but believes the homecoming will spark a drastic change in fortune.
“I can say there is a lot of regret because we gave Mamelodi Sundowns an easy win,” Njoya said as quoted by Sportswire.
“In Bamako, we will show who we are."
Reinforcements on the horizon
The Malian side arrived in South Africa significantly depleted, but Njoya is banking on the return of his key personnel to flip the script.
“I also have to say we have a lot of injured players and players who were suspended. In Bamako, we will have all of them back. I can tell you, we will turn the situation around in Bamako.”
Despite the Brazilians dominating, the coach refuses to attribute the result to Sundowns’ superior structure.
“I think we gave too much away to Mamelodi Sundowns,” he added.
"This is not because of their experience in the Champions League or because they were stronger than us. In football, such things can happen.”
- Mamelodi Sundowns
The promise of a miracle
The task remains challenging for the West Africans, who must now score at least three times against a Sundowns side known for their ball retention and defensive organisation.
Nevertheless, Njoya has promised a fight to the finish, even suggesting the tie could go the distance to a penalty shootout.
“I think the next match won’t be the same, and I can promise you that we are going to win in Bamako. Even 3-0, or through penalty kicks, I don’t know — but we have to score goals, many goals,” he concluded.