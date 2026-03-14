Mamelodi Sundowns cautioned for CAF Champions League second leg as Stade Malien coach Mauril Njoya boldly declared - 'We will turn the situation around in Bamako'

The Malian side arrived in South Africa significantly depleted, but Njoya is banking on the return of his key personnel to flip the script.

“I also have to say we have a lot of injured players and players who were suspended. In Bamako, we will have all of them back. I can tell you, we will turn the situation around in Bamako.”

Despite the Brazilians dominating, the coach refuses to attribute the result to Sundowns’ superior structure.

“I think we gave too much away to Mamelodi Sundowns,” he added.

"This is not because of their experience in the Champions League or because they were stronger than us. In football, such things can happen.”