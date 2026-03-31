Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Tshepang Moremi, South Africa, Cesar Blackman, Panama, March 2026Backpage
Seth Willis

South Africa vs Panama Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

South Africa
South Africa vs Panama
Premier Soccer League
Panama
Friendlies
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
World Cup

Bafana Bafana are in action once again against the Central African state on Tuesday, as the 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations intensify. Both nations will be chasing the crown in the global tournament that will be co-hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the United States from June 11 to July 19.

Ahead of the highly anticipated duel, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between South Africa and Panama, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!🟢📱

  • Kick-off time

    Game: S. Africa vs Panama
    Date: March 31, 2026
    Kick-off:19h30 SA Time
    Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town
    • Advertisement

  • How to watch S. Africa vs Panama online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    SABC AppSABC 3

    You can also get all the LIVE updates here at GOAL.

  • S. Africa team news & squads

    In his pre-match interview, coach Hugo Broos confirmed all 23 players are ready to be involved against Panama.

    The Belgian tactician further explained that minimal changes will be made to the team as he is preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Mbekezeli Mbokazi is among the players expected to start.

    S. Africa Possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Mbokazi, Sibisi, Mokoena, Sithole, Zwane, Appollis, Moremi, Makgopa.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Panama team news & squad

    For the visitors, goalkeeper Luis Mejja was forced off after suffering an injury in the first half on Friday.

    It was the same case with defender Eric Davis, explaining why the technical team might be forced to make changes to the starting team.

    Panama Possible XI: Mosquera, Krug, Cordoba, Miller, Blackman, Martinez, Harvey, Gutierrez, Yanis, Barcenas, Waterman

  • Panama, March 2026Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    In the most recent five games, Bafana Bafana have managed just two wins, as many losses, and a draw, which is a massive concern ahead of the World Cup.

    Panama are winless in the last three outings, where they have managed two draws and a loss; but in the last five assignments, they have registered two victories.

    This will be the third time the two nations are meeting; in regulation time, the results have been 1-1, but Bafana Bafana have a massive chance to win on Tuesday. 

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    Useful links

Friendlies
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
Panama crest
Panama
PAN
World Cup
Mexico crest
Mexico
MEX
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA