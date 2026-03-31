South Africa vs Panama Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

In the most recent five games, Bafana Bafana have managed just two wins, as many losses, and a draw, which is a massive concern ahead of the World Cup.

Panama are winless in the last three outings, where they have managed two draws and a loss; but in the last five assignments, they have registered two victories.

This will be the third time the two nations are meeting; in regulation time, the results have been 1-1, but Bafana Bafana have a massive chance to win on Tuesday.