Ahead of the highly anticipated duel, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between South Africa and Panama, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
South Africa vs Panama Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game: S. Africa vs Panama Date: March 31, 2026 Kick-off: 19h30 SA Time Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town
How to watch S. Africa vs Panama online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming TV Channel SABC App SABC 3
You can also get all the LIVE updates here at GOAL.
S. Africa team news & squads
In his pre-match interview, coach Hugo Broos confirmed all 23 players are ready to be involved against Panama.
The Belgian tactician further explained that minimal changes will be made to the team as he is preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Mbekezeli Mbokazi is among the players expected to start.
S. Africa Possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Mbokazi, Sibisi, Mokoena, Sithole, Zwane, Appollis, Moremi, Makgopa.
Panama team news & squad
For the visitors, goalkeeper Luis Mejja was forced off after suffering an injury in the first half on Friday.
It was the same case with defender Eric Davis, explaining why the technical team might be forced to make changes to the starting team.
Panama Possible XI: Mosquera, Krug, Cordoba, Miller, Blackman, Martinez, Harvey, Gutierrez, Yanis, Barcenas, Waterman
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Head-to-head and recent form
In the most recent five games, Bafana Bafana have managed just two wins, as many losses, and a draw, which is a massive concern ahead of the World Cup.
Panama are winless in the last three outings, where they have managed two draws and a loss; but in the last five assignments, they have registered two victories.
This will be the third time the two nations are meeting; in regulation time, the results have been 1-1, but Bafana Bafana have a massive chance to win on Tuesday.
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