Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune tells Bafana Bafana 'clean up this mess' before the 2026 World Cup finals

According to the former Bafana goalkeeper and captain, Itumeleng Khune, Broos must ensure his defence is tighter before the World Cup finals.

"The guys were a bit casual, and this is not the first time that it has happened. Even at the World Cup and AFCON qualifiers, we saw similar goals being conceded," Khune said on SABC Sport when he was reviewing the match.

"So, the guys need to stop being complacent at the back, and the coach did say that there is nothing wrong with kicking the ball to the stands if you are under pressure. So, the guys are overconfident and are overdoing it, and this is what we get: conceding silly goals.

"We need to go back and make sure that we clean up this mess before we go to the World Cup," he added.