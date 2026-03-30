Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune tells Bafana Bafana 'clean up this mess' before the 2026 World Cup finals
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Defensive concern
During the Friday FIFA international break friendly, Bafana Bafana were stunned in the 23rd minute when Panama took the lead.
What was clear was a lack of top-level concentration from the defenders, who allowed the Central Americans to score what was arguably an avoidable goal.
A poor pass from Khuliso Mudau, one of South Africa's experienced stars, was intercepted by Yoel Barcenas, who scored for his side.
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Khune highlights a mess
According to the former Bafana goalkeeper and captain, Itumeleng Khune, Broos must ensure his defence is tighter before the World Cup finals.
"The guys were a bit casual, and this is not the first time that it has happened. Even at the World Cup and AFCON qualifiers, we saw similar goals being conceded," Khune said on SABC Sport when he was reviewing the match.
"So, the guys need to stop being complacent at the back, and the coach did say that there is nothing wrong with kicking the ball to the stands if you are under pressure. So, the guys are overconfident and are overdoing it, and this is what we get: conceding silly goals.
"We need to go back and make sure that we clean up this mess before we go to the World Cup," he added.
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Forward line under spotlight
Apart from the defensive errors, Broos has been criticised for his striking department, which is seen as wanting.
To make sure the attacking line is sharper, the Belgian has been asked to call up Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi Sundowns.
"I agree with those who say Iqraam Rayners is a better player than Foster for Bafana Bafana. In my opinion, South Africa tends to overvalue overseas-based strikers, even if they aren't consistently scoring,” South African football legend Les Grobler pleaded.
"As a coach, you have to accept the decisions you make, but your chosen striker must be someone who can find the back of the net.
“Rayners is, in my view, the best striker we have in South Africa right now. He’s incredibly quick and composed in front of the goal. Most importantly, he's a proper number nine who can finish chances efficiently."
Broos has heavily relied on Lyle Foster and Evidence Makgopa, who have struggled to deliver, especially in crucial games.
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What next for Bafana?
The 1996 Africa Cup of Nations will play Panama again on Tuesday to conclude their March international engagements.
It is expected that South Africa will play one more game in June before they head to Mexico for their World Cup group games.