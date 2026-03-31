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Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Predicted XI Bafana Bafana vs Panama - Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Nkosinathi Sibisi to relive Orlando Pirates days in central defence while Evidence Makgopa starts upfront?

World Cup
South Africa
South Africa vs Panama
Panama
Friendlies
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
R. Williams
T. Mokoena
M. Mbokazi
N. Sibisi
T. Zwane
R. Mofokeng

South Africa return to action for a second match in four days, hosting the Central Americans in an international friendly match at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday. After the two sides played to a 1-1 draw at Moses Mabhida Stadium last Friday, at stake is victory, a morale-boosting result as they both gear up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

GOAL predicts how Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos could line up his men against Panama.


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  • Ronwen Williams, South Africa, October 2025Backpage

    GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams

    The Mamelodi Sundowns custodian has conceded in his last six national team games, shipping in eight goals, and this is something he would be keen to correct.

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  • Khuliso Mudau, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau

    A trusted figure in this position, Mudau is one of the players almost certain to go to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

  • Aubrey Modiba, Bafana Bafana, August 2025Backpage

    LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba

    Modiba is another player who Broos is loyal to and he has often repaid the faith the coach has in him.

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  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Bafana Bafana, October 2025Backpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Mbekezeli Mbokazi

    After being rested in the first match against Panama, Mbokazi is most likely to start and would be pushed to put in an extra effort after Ime Okon and Khulumani Ndamane showed that they can be trusted at the heart of defence.

  • Nkosinathi Sibisi of South Africa & Stanley Ratifo of MozambiqueBackpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Nkosinathi Sibisi

    Sibisi's combination with Mbokazi is a tried and tested one, starting from when they partnered at Orlando Pirates.

  • Teboho Mokoena, Bafana Bafana, November 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena

    Broos said he is likely not to change his team for this match and Mokoena could start.

  • Sphephelo Sithole, South Africa, March 2026Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Sphephelo Sithole

    His combination with Mokoena is solid since the 2023 AFCON and the two can be trusted to get Bafana dominating in the engine room.

  • Themba Zwane, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpagepix

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Themba Zwane

    Broos stated that the Sundowns captain needs more minutes on the pitch although with some caution.

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 04-RSA-ANGAFP

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis

    The Orlando Pirates star was on target against Panama in Durban and he has continued to prove that he can be relied upon.

  • Tshepang Moremi, South Africa, Cesar Blackman, Panama, March 2026Backpage

    LEFT ATTACKER: Tshepang Moremi

    Another player who is proving to be trustworthy in Broos' side, Moremi is likely to be on the plane to the World Cup.

  • FBL-CAN-2024-RSA-CODAFP

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Evidence Makgopa

    After Lyle Foster started in Durban, the Belgian coach might this time summon Makgopa to lead his attack.