GOAL predicts how Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos could line up his men against Panama.
Predicted XI Bafana Bafana vs Panama - Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Nkosinathi Sibisi to relive Orlando Pirates days in central defence while Evidence Makgopa starts upfront?
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GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams
The Mamelodi Sundowns custodian has conceded in his last six national team games, shipping in eight goals, and this is something he would be keen to correct.
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RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau
A trusted figure in this position, Mudau is one of the players almost certain to go to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba
Modiba is another player who Broos is loyal to and he has often repaid the faith the coach has in him.
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CENTRE-BACK: Mbekezeli Mbokazi
After being rested in the first match against Panama, Mbokazi is most likely to start and would be pushed to put in an extra effort after Ime Okon and Khulumani Ndamane showed that they can be trusted at the heart of defence.
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CENTRE-BACK: Nkosinathi Sibisi
Sibisi's combination with Mbokazi is a tried and tested one, starting from when they partnered at Orlando Pirates.
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CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena
Broos said he is likely not to change his team for this match and Mokoena could start.
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CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Sphephelo Sithole
His combination with Mokoena is solid since the 2023 AFCON and the two can be trusted to get Bafana dominating in the engine room.
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ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Themba Zwane
Broos stated that the Sundowns captain needs more minutes on the pitch although with some caution.
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RIGHT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis
The Orlando Pirates star was on target against Panama in Durban and he has continued to prove that he can be relied upon.
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LEFT ATTACKER: Tshepang Moremi
Another player who is proving to be trustworthy in Broos' side, Moremi is likely to be on the plane to the World Cup.
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CENTRE-FORWARD: Evidence Makgopa
After Lyle Foster started in Durban, the Belgian coach might this time summon Makgopa to lead his attack.