Will too much spotlight be harmful to Orlando Pirates' Mofokeng? Teko Modise warns South Africans, 'don't do to Relebohile what you guys did to me in 2010'
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Spotlight on Mofokeng
As Bafana Bafana return to the World Cup finals for the first time since 2010, South Africans believe their players will represent them with pride.
When they were the hosts in 2010, players like Teko Modise and Siphiwe Tshabalala were the high-profile stars in the team then.
For the 2026 finals, Hugo Broos is expected to maintain the players that have formed the backbone of his playing unit, and Relebohile Mofokeng is one of them.
However, Mzansi fans have been asked one thing: do not put pressure on President Yama 2000 during the upcoming global showpiece.
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Put no pressure on Rele
Modise has urged South Africans not to put their young star under pressure and instead give him room to grow and realise his potential.
"You know what's going to happen, and I wish it wouldn't happen, and I'm going to say this to South Africans: I just wish we're not going to do to Rele what you guys did to me in 2010," Modise said on The Carwash Podcast.
"We're not going to put pressure on Rele Mofokeng to be the guy that brings the World Cup to us or takes us out of that group in Mexico like what you did to me, because you are going to kill that boy; that boy still needs to grow. He still needs to put on those performances for Pirates in the national team, but he still hasn't done that."
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Can Mofokeng deal with pressure on him?
Former Pirates striker Bruce Ramokgadi believes he can because he says the forward has dealt with it before.
"At least he already got that at the AFCON; now he's got the experience of the spotlight being on him. I think he will get the grip of it. At the AFCON the focus was on him already. I think he will (eventually) get the grip of it; with each passing game, he improves his experience," Ramokgadi told Soccer Laduma.
"I think he will be fine, and it's not the same with the likes of Teko before. It was the first time; at least he's from the AFCON. He got that experience [of the spotlight being on him ahead of and during a big tournament]," he added.
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Will World Cup determine Mofokeng's future?
Many are already discussing whether the June/July tournament will have an impact on the 21-year-old's future. Ramokgadi, however, believes it will not be a make-or-break moment for the Mzansi star.
"I don't think it would be a make-or-break for him; he's still 21, he still has a chance of playing [overseas]," he said.
"I mean, the likes of Percy Tau went overseas when he was 22, if I'm not mistaken; he would still have a chance," the former Pirates striker stated.