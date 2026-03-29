Will too much spotlight be harmful to Orlando Pirates' Mofokeng? Teko Modise warns South Africans, 'don't do to Relebohile what you guys did to me in 2010'

As Bafana Bafana return to the World Cup finals for the first time since 2010, South Africans believe their players will represent them with pride.

When they were the hosts in 2010, players like Teko Modise and Siphiwe Tshabalala were the high-profile stars in the team then.

For the 2026 finals, Hugo Broos is expected to maintain the players that have formed the backbone of his playing unit, and Relebohile Mofokeng is one of them.

However, Mzansi fans have been asked one thing: do not put pressure on President Yama 2000 during the upcoming global showpiece.