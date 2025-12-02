+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Kaizer Chiefs GFX GOAL
Sthembiso Nkabinde

Kaizer Chiefs desperate to stay in PSL title picture alongside Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns

The Glamour Boys have been away from domestic action for the last two weeks, doing battle in continental football, where they had little success. Chiefs only managed a solitary point from a possible six in their two CAF Confederations Cup matches against Egyptian opponents.

They lost 2-1 to Al Masry away from home two weeks ago, before going on to draw 1-1 at home against Zamalek to conclude a rather disappointing period.

This week, though, Amakhosi are back in Premier Soccer League action, where they hope to return to winning ways and breathe some life into their campaign.

They resume their league campaign on Wednesday night when they visit Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.  

Chiefs have lost some ground in the race for the league title, with their Soweto rivals, Orlando Pirates, winning two matches and taking top spot. 

Sundowns, the defending champions, will also be eager to reel Bucs in, making Chiefs’ job to stay in the title picture an extremely difficult one.

Not only do Amakhosi have to keep pace with a high-flying Bucs team led by Abdeslam Ouaddou, but they must also ensure Downs don’t get too far ahead. 

Here, GOAL assesses Chiefs’ title credentials as they look to end the year among the big boys at the top of the table.  

    Chippa match is a must-win

    Amakhosi will be aware that in order to keep Pirates and Sundowns close, they need to match their form, and that means they have no room for error.

    This makes their next match against the Chilli Boys an extremely important one, as any dropped points would see them lose further ground. 

    Chiefs arrive in Gqeberha aiming to reclaim third place from Sekhukhune United — an achievable target given they still hold a game in hand.  

    They are currently in fourth place with 22 points from 11 matches, level with third-placed Babina Noko, and a further six adrift of table-topping Pirates. 

    Chiefs must regain form, fast!

    The Naturena-based side is not enjoying the best of form at the moment, having failed to win any of their last two matches, albeit in the Confederation Cup

    In the league, though, Amakhosi have fared much better, winning their last two matches, including an impressive 4-1 thumping of Orbit College last time out. 

    They will be eager to regain their mojo in the league, which seemed to be disturbed by their lacklustre showings in the continental competition over the last two weeks. Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze - the joint-head coaches - need to find a way to get Chiefs back to winning ways, starting with Chippa United. 

    Not so Chilli Boys’ form encouragement for Chiefs 

    Chiefs will head into this fixture encouraged by their opponents' poor form,  facing a side who are currently struggling at the bottom of the table with just one win from 14 matches. 

    Chippa have already gone through five coaching changes this season and appear to be paying the price for that instability. 

    Their trigger-happy boss, Siviwe Mpengesi, has been his normal, ruthless self, but this time around, it looks like that won’t save their skin.

    Chippa have only managed to gather eight points from 14 matches this season and are rooted to the bottom of the PSL table. 

    Nevertheless, the Chilli Boys remain a threat as they are known for their discipline and ability to frustrate 'stronger' opponents.

    A strong finish to 2025

    The Soweto giants are seeking a big finish to the year. And their demanding fans will be hoping for nothing less than maximum points in the remaining two matches.

    A win against Chippa would set Chiefs on their way, with just one more league match remaining after that, against the dangerous TS Galaxy.

    Amakhosi might not be strong favourites for the title at the moment, but this is their biggest chance since the 2019-20 season when they dramatically lost out to Sundowns on the final day. 

    They need to remain in the fray for as long as possible to stay in with a chance of producing what would undoubtedly be a big shock.  

    Injury concerns 

    Kaze and Ben Youssef have a few injury issues within the team to deal with, as they continue to be without dependable players like Rushwin Dortley and Aden McCarthy, who are on the mend.

    Their star midfielder, Gaston Sirino and key defender Bradley Cross limped off last week against Zamalek, and could both miss the Chippa clash.  

    Glody Lilepo, who has been one of the best players for Amakhosi this season, is also still absent after getting hurt in the last round of the Confederation Cup.

