Kaizer Chiefs desperate to stay in PSL title picture alongside Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns

They lost 2-1 to Al Masry away from home two weeks ago, before going on to draw 1-1 at home against Zamalek to conclude a rather disappointing period.

This week, though, Amakhosi are back in Premier Soccer League action, where they hope to return to winning ways and breathe some life into their campaign.

They resume their league campaign on Wednesday night when they visit Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Chiefs have lost some ground in the race for the league title, with their Soweto rivals, Orlando Pirates, winning two matches and taking top spot.

Sundowns, the defending champions, will also be eager to reel Bucs in, making Chiefs’ job to stay in the title picture an extremely difficult one.

Not only do Amakhosi have to keep pace with a high-flying Bucs team led by Abdeslam Ouaddou, but they must also ensure Downs don’t get too far ahead.

Here, GOAL assesses Chiefs’ title credentials as they look to end the year among the big boys at the top of the table.

