Hugo Broos refuses to go easy on Mamelodi Sundowns players in second match against Panama because 'they have 35 players they can rotate'
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Busy schedule for Sundowns players
Mamelodi Sundowns have eight players, including loanee Thapelo Maseko, in Hugo Broos' side currently in camp.
Seven players from the Tshwane giants played in an international friendly match against Panama on Friday, with six in the starting lineup, while midfielder Themba Zwane played 60 minutes.
Bafana coach Broos has hinted at giving Masandawana players more game time in the second friendly match against Panama at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday.
This is despite Sundowns' coach Migueol Cardoso expressing concern over his players being fatigued, as they are also participating in the CAF Champions League, to add on to their Premier Soccer League schedule.
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Broos not resting Sundowns players
“There won’t be a lot of changes [on Tuesday], not at all," said Broos as per Sowetan Live.
"I know the Sundowns players have an overloaded programme, but OK, this isn’t my problem.
“I have to prepare for the World Cup. If we have a disappointing World Cup, people won’t say, ‘Oh, coach, you saved Sundowns players’. Sundowns have enough players; they have 35 players, so they can certainly change in the PSL if Mokoena plays or Modiba plays or Mudau plays," added the Belgian.
“They always win PSL games without them, so I don’t see the problem for them.”
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Cardoso unhappy with Sundowns' busy schedule
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is not a happy man after accusing the Premier Soccer League of piling fixtures on them.
Now he has his key players having more game time in the national team.
“Look, Sundowns, we played two days ago, so there is a three-day difference between matches, and between the two legs we will play Marumo Gallants – do you know? But from all seven teams [left in the Champions League] besides us, nobody has matches between the two legs,” Cardoso said.
“This is an absolute shame, what is happening in South Africa and how Sundowns is being treated; it is not normal! I spoke after the match in Rustenburg regarding what happened in the French league with PSG and the Spanish league with Real Madrid."
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Broos' expectations in second game vs Panama
“I just hope that on Tuesday we play the same game [like they played on Friday]," said Broos.
"We played a game on a high level; we played good football, modern football, not only when we had the ball but also when we lost the ball, so I hope we can do that for the second time after the first game.”