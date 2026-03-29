Hugo Broos refuses to go easy on Mamelodi Sundowns players in second match against Panama because 'they have 35 players they can rotate'

Mamelodi Sundowns have eight players, including loanee Thapelo Maseko, in Hugo Broos' side currently in camp.

Seven players from the Tshwane giants played in an international friendly match against Panama on Friday, with six in the starting lineup, while midfielder Themba Zwane played 60 minutes.

Bafana coach Broos has hinted at giving Masandawana players more game time in the second friendly match against Panama at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday.

This is despite Sundowns' coach Migueol Cardoso expressing concern over his players being fatigued, as they are also participating in the CAF Champions League, to add on to their Premier Soccer League schedule.