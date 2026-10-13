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Lundi Mahala Richards Bay Aubrey Modiba Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Steve Blues

Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns PSL Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions

Premier Soccer League
Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
M. Cardoso
B. Leon
I. Rayners
A. Modiba
T. Mokoena
S. Ndlovu
G. Kekana
G. Kekana
T. Matthews
M. Allende
Richards Bay
Wiliete Benguela vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Wiliete Benguela
CAF Champions League Qualification

GOAL gives you all the details to follow the Brazilians' league fixture at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban, against the Natal Rich Boyz. The newly crowned MTN8 champions are looking to maintain their lead at the summit of the Premier Soccer League table.

  • Princess Magogo Stadium

    Match information


    Game:

    Richards Bay vs Sundowns

    Date:

    13/10/26

    Kick-off:

    19:30

    Venue:

    Princess Magogo Stadium, Durban.


  • Soccer on TVGetty

    How to watch Richards Bay vs Sundowns - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 208


    Or follow live GOAL updates here.

  • Richards Bay team news

    This will be Richards Bay’s first match under new coach Dimitar Pantev who replaced Ronnie Gabriel who left the club after a 5-1 defeat at Milford FC in September.

    He has had three weeks to work with the squad so club chairman Sifiso Biyela will be hoping the new coach's winning pedigree will have translated to the players in that time.

    Pantev should be able to rely on Nqaba Xulu, who has scored all four of the Natal Rich Boyz home goals this season and accounts for close to half of the club’s total league output in front of goal.



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  • Sundowns team news

    Miguel Cardoso continues to navigate a significant injury list and will also have to deal with fatigue after the squad's exertions in winning the MTN8 trophy over the weekend.

    He will also have one eye on a tough CAF Champions League qualifier away from home against Angolan Girabola leaders Wiliete SC on Sunday, so expect heavy rotation of the squad.

    That said, Sundowns arguably have the deepest roster in the country with two or three high class players in every position and should have enough fire power to see off the struggling KwaZulu Natal outfit.



  • Kutlwano Letlhaku, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Richards Bay form: L L L D D

    The Natal Rich Boyz sit 14th in the table and are yet to win a league match this season. Three draws, including a 2-2 result against Kaizer Chiefs at home, and scraping a 0-0 draw in this fixture last season, offer some hope they could snatch a result against the MTN8 champions.

    Sundowns form: W W D W W

    The Pretoria side are cruising again and have already bagged two trophies this season, and it's only October. The need to rotate may be the Achilles heel Richards Bay can exploit but Cardoso's men will be expected to win no matter what the circumstances.

    Most recent head-to-head record:

    Date

    Score

    Competition

    26/04/26

    Richards Bay 0-0 Sundowns

    PSL

    27/09/25

    Sundowns 4-1 Richards Bay

    PSL


    GOAL Prediction

    Home: 0%

    Draw: 20%

    Away: 80%

  • Iqraam Rayners Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Useful links

    * Premier Soccer League news

    * Richards Bay team page

    * Mamelodi Sundowns team page

    * Richards Bay vs Sundowns FC live score

    * GOAL South Africa FB page

Next matches
RIC

RIC

Premier Soccer League

13 Oct 2026

SFC

SFC

WIB

WIB

CAF Champions League Qualification

18 Oct 2026

SFC

SFC