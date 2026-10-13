Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns PSL Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions

This will be Richards Bay’s first match under new coach Dimitar Pantev who replaced Ronnie Gabriel who left the club after a 5-1 defeat at Milford FC in September.

He has had three weeks to work with the squad so club chairman Sifiso Biyela will be hoping the new coach's winning pedigree will have translated to the players in that time.

Pantev should be able to rely on Nqaba Xulu, who has scored all four of the Natal Rich Boyz home goals this season and accounts for close to half of the club’s total league output in front of goal.







