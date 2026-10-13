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Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns PSL Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions
Match information
Game:
Richards Bay vs Sundowns
Date:
13/10/26
Kick-off:
19:30
Venue:
Princess Magogo Stadium, Durban.
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How to watch Richards Bay vs Sundowns - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 208
Richards Bay team news
This will be Richards Bay’s first match under new coach Dimitar Pantev who replaced Ronnie Gabriel who left the club after a 5-1 defeat at Milford FC in September.
He has had three weeks to work with the squad so club chairman Sifiso Biyela will be hoping the new coach's winning pedigree will have translated to the players in that time.
Pantev should be able to rely on Nqaba Xulu, who has scored all four of the Natal Rich Boyz home goals this season and accounts for close to half of the club’s total league output in front of goal.
Sundowns team news
Miguel Cardoso continues to navigate a significant injury list and will also have to deal with fatigue after the squad's exertions in winning the MTN8 trophy over the weekend.
He will also have one eye on a tough CAF Champions League qualifier away from home against Angolan Girabola leaders Wiliete SC on Sunday, so expect heavy rotation of the squad.
That said, Sundowns arguably have the deepest roster in the country with two or three high class players in every position and should have enough fire power to see off the struggling KwaZulu Natal outfit.
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Head-to-head and recent form
Richards Bay form: L L L D D
The Natal Rich Boyz sit 14th in the table and are yet to win a league match this season. Three draws, including a 2-2 result against Kaizer Chiefs at home, and scraping a 0-0 draw in this fixture last season, offer some hope they could snatch a result against the MTN8 champions.
Sundowns form: W W D W W
The Pretoria side are cruising again and have already bagged two trophies this season, and it's only October. The need to rotate may be the Achilles heel Richards Bay can exploit but Cardoso's men will be expected to win no matter what the circumstances.
Most recent head-to-head record:
Date
Score
Competition
26/04/26
Richards Bay 0-0 Sundowns
PSL
27/09/25
Sundowns 4-1 Richards Bay
PSL
GOAL Prediction
Home: 0%
Draw: 20%
Away: 80%
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