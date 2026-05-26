Former Kaizer Chiefs mentor looks back on Patrick Maswanganyi’s title-winning season at Orlando Pirates – ‘He is sometimes a misunderstood player’
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Treble success and internal competition
Orlando Pirates enjoyed a dream 2025/26 campaign, securing the PSL title, the MTN8, and the Carling Knockout under Moroccan tactician Abdeslam Ouaddou.
By lifting the league trophy, the Sea Robbers finally ended Mamelodi Sundowns' eight-year stranglehold on South African football.
However, while the team flourished, Patrick Maswanganyi found himself navigating a complicated season in terms of selection.
The emergence of Sipho Mbule and the tactical shift that saw Relebohile Mofokeng moved from the wing into a central playmaker role meant that "Tito" was not always the first name on the team sheet.
Despite the rotation, the former SuperSport United man remained effective, chipping in with 10 goals and four assists across 34 appearances.
For Khan, who coached the player during his formative years, any suggestion that Maswanganyi suffered a dip in form is wide of the mark.
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The challenge of managing big personalities
Khan believes that the friction regarding Maswanganyi's playing time stems from his personality rather than his output on the pitch.
He suggests that coaching a player with such high self-belief requires a specific type of man-management, drawing comparisons to some of the biggest names in world football.
Khan argues that the player’s confidence can sometimes be misinterpreted as a lack of discipline or a clash of egos.
“He is sometimes a misunderstood player. Tito has never been off form.
"It was just some disconnection with the coach,” Khan told FARPost.
“Sometimes a coach may struggle to manage strong personalities like him.
"I’m not saying Ouaddou is struggling to deal with Tito, but a player with a big character like him needs extra care. It’s normal.
"Look at great players around the world like Vini and Mbappe at Real Madrid.
"Because of the high confidence levels or egos of the players, some coaches might not understand them. But if you harness that strength, it could be to your advantage.”
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Communication breakdown or tactical choice?
The veteran coach pushed back against the narrative that Maswanganyi’s spells on the bench were due to poor performances.
Instead, he pointed towards a potential breakdown in communication between the player and Ouaddou.
Khan insists that the midfielder's value to the Buccaneers remains high, even when he isn't starting every match, due to his inherent ability to decide games with moments of brilliance.
“Tito said to the coach that you can’t leave me out, and he might have been misunderstood.
"Him not starting regularly had nothing to do with form.
"He is always in form.
"Maybe it was just a matter of interpersonal communication skills between him and the coach.
"It happens even in big companies where people disagree in different ways.
"We have seen many times that Tito is a player who can change a game in seconds and is always important in the team,” Khan explained.
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A call for Bafana Bafana inclusion
With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, Maswanganyi has earned a spot in Hugo Broos’ preliminary squad.
Having missed out on the 2025 AFCON and recent international friendlies against Panama, the 28-year-old is fighting to secure his place in the final 23-man list.
Khan believes it would be a mistake for the national team to travel to the tournament without a player of his unique creative profile.
“He absolutely deserves to go to the World Cup.
"You can’t leave such a player. Look at the Brazil coach [Carlo Ancelotti], what he did with Neymar,” Khan added.
“Tito is the modern-day conductor in an orchestra. He is the heart of the team, playing number eight. Imagine Rele [Mofokeng] at number 10 and then the number six, whoever is top.
"That midfield trio can do wonders for Bafana. But again, I’m not the Bafana coach. He chooses who he wants.
"But then, when you have the ball, you need someone to control the tempo and rhythm, which is why the Brazil coach decided to take Neymar, even if he doesn’t start. Tito can do that.”