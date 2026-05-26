Former Kaizer Chiefs mentor looks back on Patrick Maswanganyi’s title-winning season at Orlando Pirates – ‘He is sometimes a misunderstood player’

Orlando Pirates enjoyed a dream 2025/26 campaign, securing the PSL title, the MTN8, and the Carling Knockout under Moroccan tactician Abdeslam Ouaddou.

By lifting the league trophy, the Sea Robbers finally ended Mamelodi Sundowns' eight-year stranglehold on South African football.

However, while the team flourished, Patrick Maswanganyi found himself navigating a complicated season in terms of selection.

The emergence of Sipho Mbule and the tactical shift that saw Relebohile Mofokeng moved from the wing into a central playmaker role meant that "Tito" was not always the first name on the team sheet.

Despite the rotation, the former SuperSport United man remained effective, chipping in with 10 goals and four assists across 34 appearances.

For Khan, who coached the player during his formative years, any suggestion that Maswanganyi suffered a dip in form is wide of the mark.