Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou hails ‘fantastic’ Patrick Maswanganyi as playmaker finds top gear - 'He knows exactly the expectation'
Overcoming a slow start to the campaign
It’s been a season of two halves for Patrick Maswanganyi, whose road to redemption has finally hit top gear.
Maswanganyi's campaign initially threatened to stall under Abdeslam Ouaddou, as a mix of fitness niggles and the tactical demands that saw him relegated to a bit-part player.
Having forced his way back into the heart of the Bucs’ engine room, "Tito" has struck gold at the business end of the season.
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Ouaddou explains the tactical evolution
Speaking to the media following the victory in Polokwane, Ouaddou expressed his delight at seeing Maswanganyi finally flourish.
The coach noted that the bridge between individual talent and tactical discipline has finally been crossed.
"I think it’s fantastic for first of all for him, fantastic for the club. When you play that position, I think it’s what we expect from him. I’m very proud of him.
"I think he tried to find now his feet, the intensity that we are asking because the beginning of the season, maybe the way that I want to play, a little bit of high intensity," Ouaddou explained.
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'He knows exactly the expectation'
The transition to a high-pressure, high-octane style of football was a significant hurdle for the squad, but the Pirates coach believes his creative linchpin has now mastered the requirements.
"But now he gets it. He gets it, he knows exactly the expectation, especially in the position that he’s playing.
"He can score, he can deliver assists, and he’s free," the coach added.
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The engine room's vital component
With eight goals and two assists to his name in league action, Maswanganyi has evolved into more than just a goal threat; he has become the aesthetic and functional heart of the Sea Robbers' midfield.
His ability to dictate the tempo of matches has allowed the Soweto giants to exert control even in difficult away fixtures, moving them within touching distance of domestic glory.
Ouaddou emphasised that the freedom afforded to Maswanganyi is a result of his improved work rate and positional awareness.
"He’s very free in that area, and he helped the team too much in the control of the ball, especially in the heart of the game.
" It’s very important to have this kind of player," the coach concluded.