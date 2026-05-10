Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou hails ‘fantastic’ Patrick Maswanganyi as playmaker finds top gear - 'He knows exactly the expectation'

It’s been a season of two halves for Patrick Maswanganyi, whose road to redemption has finally hit top gear.

Maswanganyi's campaign initially threatened to stall under Abdeslam Ouaddou, as a mix of fitness niggles and the tactical demands that saw him relegated to a bit-part player.

Having forced his way back into the heart of the Bucs’ engine room, "Tito" has struck gold at the business end of the season.







