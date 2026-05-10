Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Patrick Maswanganyi Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou hails ‘fantastic’ Patrick Maswanganyi as playmaker finds top gear - 'He knows exactly the expectation'

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
A. Ouaddou
P. Maswanganyi
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Durban City
Orbit College vs Orlando Pirates
Orbit College

The Buccaneers mentor has praised the 28-year-old star, insisting the playmaker has finally cracked the code of his high-intensity system. The midfielder, affectionately known to the Ghost as 'Tito', has shaken off a sluggish start to the campaign to emerge as a key part of the Buccaneers' late charge for silverware.

  • Overcoming a slow start to the campaign

    It’s been a season of two halves for Patrick Maswanganyi, whose road to redemption has finally hit top gear.

    Maswanganyi's campaign initially threatened to stall under Abdeslam Ouaddou, as a mix of fitness niggles and the tactical demands that saw him relegated to a bit-part player.

    Having forced his way back into the heart of the Bucs’ engine room, "Tito" has struck gold at the business end of the season.



    • Advertisement
  • Patrick Maswanganyi, Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates, August 2025Backpage

    Ouaddou explains the tactical evolution

    Speaking to the media following the victory in Polokwane, Ouaddou expressed his delight at seeing Maswanganyi finally flourish.

    The coach noted that the bridge between individual talent and tactical discipline has finally been crossed.

    "I think it’s fantastic for first of all for him, fantastic for the club. When you play that position, I think it’s what we expect from him. I’m very proud of him.

    "I think he tried to find now his feet, the intensity that we are asking because the beginning of the season, maybe the way that I want to play, a little bit of high intensity," Ouaddou explained.


  • Abdeslam Ouaddou and Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    'He knows exactly the expectation'

    The transition to a high-pressure, high-octane style of football was a significant hurdle for the squad, but the Pirates coach believes his creative linchpin has now mastered the requirements.

    "But now he gets it. He gets it, he knows exactly the expectation, especially in the position that he’s playing.

    "He can score, he can deliver assists, and he’s free," the coach added.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    The engine room's vital component

    With eight goals and two assists to his name in league action, Maswanganyi has evolved into more than just a goal threat; he has become the aesthetic and functional heart of the Sea Robbers' midfield.

    His ability to dictate the tempo of matches has allowed the Soweto giants to exert control even in difficult away fixtures, moving them within touching distance of domestic glory.

    Ouaddou emphasised that the freedom afforded to Maswanganyi is a result of his improved work rate and positional awareness.

    "He’s very free in that area, and he helped the team too much in the control of the ball, especially in the heart of the game.

    " It’s very important to have this kind of player," the coach concluded.

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Durban City crest
Durban City
DRC
Premier Soccer League
Orbit College crest
Orbit College
ORC
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP