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Relebohile Mofokeng Orlando Pirates
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2025/26 PSL Awards: Relebohile Mofokeng and Orlando Pirates clean up as their historic treble winning season is recognised and rewarded

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Kaizer Chiefs
Magesi FC
Stellenbosch FC
R. Mofokeng
P. Mmodi
M. Cardoso
A. Ouaddou
O. Appollis
T. Mokoena
C. Dansin
S. Ndlovu
M. Lilepo
K. Sebelebele
I. Cisse
S. Mahlambi
K. Mudau
L. Seema
N. Sibisi
S. Chaine
R. Goss
B. Petersen
D. Keet
S. Ncanana
B. Poggenpoel
K. Jurgens
L. Sifumba
W. Arubi
M. Mbokazi
N. Ndlondlo
T. Moremi
E. Witbooi

The awards were delayed by the FIFA World Cup but now, with the new season just days away, the Premier Soccer League had the opportunity to reward the best of the best from the 2025/26 season.

  • PSL Chairman’s Award: Jayden Adams


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  • PSL Footballer of the Season: Relebohile Mofokeng


  • PSL Players’ Player of the Season: Relebohile Mofokeng


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  • PSL Coach of the Season: Abdeslam Ouaddou


  • PSL Top Scorer: Junior Dion


  • PSL Goal of the Season: Cemran Dansin


  • PSL Young Player of the Season: Relebohile Mofokeng


  • PSL Midfielder of the Season: Oswin Appollis


  • PSL Defender of the Season: Lebone Seema


  • PSL Goalkeeper of the Season: Sipho Chaine


  • Motsepe Foundation Award Winners

    Top scorers:



    Young player of the season:



    Goalkeeper of the season:



    Player of the season:



  • DStv Diski Challenge Award Winners

    Player of the season:



    DStv Diski Challenge Top scorer:



  • Nedbank Cup Awards

    Player of the Tournament:



    Most Promising Player of the Tournament:



  • Carling Knockout Player of the Tournament: Mbekezeli Mbokazi


  • MTN8 Last Man Standing award winner: Tshepang Moremi


  • Officiating Award Winners

    Referee of the Year:



    Assistant Referee of the Year: