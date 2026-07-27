2025/26 PSL Awards: Relebohile Mofokeng and Orlando Pirates clean up as their historic treble winning season is recognised and rewarded
PSL Chairman’s Award: Jayden Adams
PSL Footballer of the Season: Relebohile Mofokeng
PSL Players’ Player of the Season: Relebohile Mofokeng
PSL Coach of the Season: Abdeslam Ouaddou
PSL Top Scorer: Junior Dion
PSL Goal of the Season: Cemran Dansin
PSL Young Player of the Season: Relebohile Mofokeng
PSL Midfielder of the Season: Oswin Appollis
PSL Defender of the Season: Lebone Seema
PSL Goalkeeper of the Season: Sipho Chaine
Motsepe Foundation Award Winners
Top scorers:
Young player of the season:
Goalkeeper of the season:
Player of the season:
DStv Diski Challenge Award Winners
Player of the season:
DStv Diski Challenge Top scorer:
Nedbank Cup Awards
Player of the Tournament:
Most Promising Player of the Tournament:
Carling Knockout Player of the Tournament: Mbekezeli Mbokazi
MTN8 Last Man Standing award winner: Tshepang Moremi
Officiating Award Winners
Referee of the Year:
Assistant Referee of the Year:
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