Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Orlando Pirates preseason
Steve Blues

Orlando Pirates vs Milford FC Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch the Bucs open their PSL title defence

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates vs Milford FC
Orlando Pirates
A. Ouaddou
P. Maswanganyi
D. Hotto
N. Rapoo
A. Baliti
M. Mmolai
Milford FC

GOAL brings you all the available details on the Premier Soccer League game between the Buccaneers and the Stallions at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Abdeslam Ouaddou's men start their defence of their first league crown in 14 years against Dr. Xanti Pupuma's newly promoted team.

  • Orlando StadiumCourtesy

    Match information

    Game:

    Orlando Pirates vs Milford FC

    Date:

    01/08/26

    Kick-off time:

    15:00 SAST

    Venue:

    Orlando Stadium, Soweto.

    • Advertisement

  • How to watch Pirates vs Milford FC - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    SuperSport App

    SuperSport TV Channel 202


    Or you can follow thelive scores updates here on GOAL.


  • Orlando Pirates squad news

    Abdeslam Ouaddou's team will be playing their first official match without star midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng but will be boosted by a strong pre-season and multiple new signings.

    Pirates have signed nine new players to supplement the squad that won a domestic treble last season: Neo Rapoo, Aphiwe Baliti, Matome Mmolai, Bohlale Ngwato, Sbangani Zulu, Ghampani Lungu, Mthetheleli Mthiyane, Sebastian Pedersen and just this week Thapelo Mokobodi.

    Ouaddou has already revealed that Norwegian striker Pedersen will not feature but several of the other new acquisitions will be hoping to play a part.

    Possible Pirates XI: Chaine, Rapoo, Seema, Sibisi Sebelebele, Mbatha, Nemtajela, Appollis, de Jong, Moremi, Mbuthuma.



    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google

  • Milford FC squad news

    Club chairman and coach Dr Xanti Pupuma has already admitted his side will need time to adapt to the PSL and believes it could take four or five matches before they are up to speed.

    However, the club did recently reach the final of the pre-season KZN Premier's Cup tournament where they lost 2-0 to AmaZulu.

    Possible Milford XI: Madondo, Siyaya, Ngxongo, Mbhele, Chabanhu, Biyela, Sigadi, Nomandela, Joyi, Gxakoshe, Radebe.



  • Orlando Pirates preseason vs Las Palmas

    Head-to-head and recent form

    These two sides have never met before so there's no head-to-head data. In their most recent results, their form looks like this:

    Orlando Pirates: L W L W D

    Milford FC: L W W D L

    Both side would be pretty happy with their pre-season form. Pirates played some tough sides in their Spain camp but were never over-matched and Milford beat both Richards Bay and Golden Arrows in the KZN Premier's Cup.

  • Milford FC

    Dive deeper

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Milford FC crest
Milford FC
MIL