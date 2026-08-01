Orlando Pirates vs Milford FC Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch the Bucs open their PSL title defence
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Match information
Game:
Orlando Pirates vs Milford FC
Date:
01/08/26
Kick-off time:
15:00 SAST
Venue:
Orlando Stadium, Soweto.
How to watch Pirates vs Milford FC - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
SuperSport App
SuperSport TV Channel 202
Or you can follow thelive scores updates here on GOAL.
Orlando Pirates squad news
Abdeslam Ouaddou's team will be playing their first official match without star midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng but will be boosted by a strong pre-season and multiple new signings.
Pirates have signed nine new players to supplement the squad that won a domestic treble last season: Neo Rapoo, Aphiwe Baliti, Matome Mmolai, Bohlale Ngwato, Sbangani Zulu, Ghampani Lungu, Mthetheleli Mthiyane, Sebastian Pedersen and just this week Thapelo Mokobodi.
Ouaddou has already revealed that Norwegian striker Pedersen will not feature but several of the other new acquisitions will be hoping to play a part.
Possible Pirates XI: Chaine, Rapoo, Seema, Sibisi Sebelebele, Mbatha, Nemtajela, Appollis, de Jong, Moremi, Mbuthuma.
Milford FC squad news
Club chairman and coach Dr Xanti Pupuma has already admitted his side will need time to adapt to the PSL and believes it could take four or five matches before they are up to speed.
However, the club did recently reach the final of the pre-season KZN Premier's Cup tournament where they lost 2-0 to AmaZulu.
Possible Milford XI: Madondo, Siyaya, Ngxongo, Mbhele, Chabanhu, Biyela, Sigadi, Nomandela, Joyi, Gxakoshe, Radebe.
Head-to-head and recent form
These two sides have never met before so there's no head-to-head data. In their most recent results, their form looks like this:
Orlando Pirates: L W L W D
Milford FC: L W W D L
Both side would be pretty happy with their pre-season form. Pirates played some tough sides in their Spain camp but were never over-matched and Milford beat both Richards Bay and Golden Arrows in the KZN Premier's Cup.
Dive deeper
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