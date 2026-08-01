Orlando Pirates vs Milford FC Match Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch the Bucs open their PSL title defence

Abdeslam Ouaddou's team will be playing their first official match without star midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng but will be boosted by a strong pre-season and multiple new signings.

Pirates have signed nine new players to supplement the squad that won a domestic treble last season: Neo Rapoo, Aphiwe Baliti, Matome Mmolai, Bohlale Ngwato, Sbangani Zulu, Ghampani Lungu, Mthetheleli Mthiyane, Sebastian Pedersen and just this week Thapelo Mokobodi.

Ouaddou has already revealed that Norwegian striker Pedersen will not feature but several of the other new acquisitions will be hoping to play a part.

Possible Pirates XI: Chaine, Rapoo, Seema, Sibisi Sebelebele, Mbatha, Nemtajela, Appollis, de Jong, Moremi, Mbuthuma.







