Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction
Match information
Competition:
Premier Soccer League
Game:
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Date:
31/10/26
Kick-off time:
15:30 SAST
Venue:
FNB Stadium, Soweto.
- Orlando Pirates
Head-to-head and recent form
Orlando Pirates: W W W W L
Apart from the blip of losing the MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns, Pirates are flying. Since that loss in the final they have played four, won four, scored 11 and conceded none.
Kaizer Chiefs: W W L D D
Chiefs are still finding their feet under Fernando Da Cruz but do have a currently unbeaten run in the league to defend. In their eight matches so far they have won three and drawn five.
Prediction:
Home: 42%
Draw: 21%
Away: 37%
Recent head-to-head:
Date
Result
Competition
26/04/26
Pirates 1-1 Chiefs
PSL
28/02/26
Chiefs 3-0 Pirates
PSL
10/05/25
Chiefs 2-1 Pirates
Nedbank Cup
03/05/25
Chiefs 1-2 Pirates
PSL
Orlando Pirates squad news
Mohau Nkota, Evidence Makgopa and Thalente Mbatha have seen increased minutes recently as the three Bafana internationals work their way back to full fitness and will be available for selection.
Kamogelo Sebelebele has yet to return from a knock, while Sihle Nduli and Andre de Jong are still out.
Gamphani Lungu was taken off in the 38th minute of Pirates' win over Milford on Tuesday but that was thought to be a tactical change rather than an injury.
Pirates have a relatively young, inexperienced squad despite being the title holders and there were concerns, dismissed by captain Nkosinathi Sibisi, that their Derby rookies might not be ready for a game of this magnitude.
Possible starting XI: Chaine, Hotto, Seema, Sibisi, Sigomoshe, Mokobodi, Mbatha, Padime, Appollis, Radiopane, Moremi.
Kaizer Chiefs squad news
Langelihle Phili was spotted back in training this week but is unlikely to be in contention for a start after several weeks out with injury, but could get a spot on the bench.
Elsewhere, Renaldo Leaner, Thabiso Monyane and Siphesihle Ndlovu will be unavailable through injury.
In the good news column, Rushwin Dortley is back after 18 months out.
Brandon Petersen admitted during media duties that Chiefs are the underdogs going into the Derby but was determined they will be in it to win it.
Chiefs Possible XI: Petersen, Frosler, Moloisane, Miguel, Cross, Mthethwa, Maboe, Vilakazi, Shabalala, Mmodi, Duba.
- Gallo
How to watch Pirates vs Chiefs - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
DStv App/SABC Plus
SuperSport TV Channel 202/SABC1
- Backpagepix
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