Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

Mohau Nkota, Evidence Makgopa and Thalente Mbatha have seen increased minutes recently as the three Bafana internationals work their way back to full fitness and will be available for selection.

Kamogelo Sebelebele has yet to return from a knock, while Sihle Nduli and Andre de Jong are still out.

Gamphani Lungu was taken off in the 38th minute of Pirates' win over Milford on Tuesday but that was thought to be a tactical change rather than an injury.

Pirates have a relatively young, inexperienced squad despite being the title holders and there were concerns, dismissed by captain Nkosinathi Sibisi, that their Derby rookies might not be ready for a game of this magnitude.

Possible starting XI: Chaine, Hotto, Seema, Sibisi, Sigomoshe, Mokobodi, Mbatha, Padime, Appollis, Radiopane, Moremi.