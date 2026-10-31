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Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpage
Steve Blues

Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
A. Ouaddou
D. Hotto
N. Rapoo
M. Mmolai
Kaizer Chiefs
S. Chaine
N. Sibisi
T. Mokobodi
M. Padime
O. Appollis
T. Moremi
B. Radiopane
B. Petersen
T. Moloisane
R. Frosler
S. Mthethwa
F. Da Cruz
M. Vilakazi
M. Shabalala
P. Mmodi
W. Duba

GOAL brings you all the available details on the Premier Soccer League game between the Buccaneers and Amakhosi at the FNB Stadium in Soweto. This is the first Soweto Derby of the season and finds both teams in recent goal-scoring form after they claimed 3-0 wins in mid-week cup action.

Next matches
ORP

ORP

Premier Soccer League

31 Oct 2026

KAC

KAC

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  • FNB Stadium

    Match information

    Competition:

    Premier Soccer League

    Game:

    Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs

    Date:

    31/10/26

    Kick-off time:

    15:30 SAST

    Venue:

    FNB Stadium, Soweto.

  • Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Orlando Pirates

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Orlando Pirates: W W W W L

    Apart from the blip of losing the MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns, Pirates are flying. Since that loss in the final they have played four, won four, scored 11 and conceded none.

    Kaizer Chiefs: W W L D D

    Chiefs are still finding their feet under Fernando Da Cruz but do have a currently unbeaten run in the league to defend. In their eight matches so far they have won three and drawn five.

    Prediction:

    Home: 42%

    Draw: 21%

    Away: 37%

    Recent head-to-head:

    Date

    Result

    Competition

    26/04/26

    Pirates 1-1 Chiefs

    PSL

    28/02/26

    Chiefs 3-0 Pirates

    PSL

    10/05/25

    Chiefs 2-1 Pirates

    Nedbank Cup

    03/05/25

    Chiefs 1-2 Pirates

    PSL

  • Orlando Pirates squad news

    Mohau Nkota, Evidence Makgopa and Thalente Mbatha have seen increased minutes recently as the three Bafana internationals work their way back to full fitness and will be available for selection.

    Kamogelo Sebelebele has yet to return from a knock, while Sihle Nduli and Andre de Jong are still out.

    Gamphani Lungu was taken off in the 38th minute of Pirates' win over Milford on Tuesday but that was thought to be a tactical change rather than an injury.

    Pirates have a relatively young, inexperienced squad despite being the title holders and there were concerns, dismissed by captain Nkosinathi Sibisi, that their Derby rookies might not be ready for a game of this magnitude.

    Possible starting XI: Chaine, Hotto, Seema, Sibisi, Sigomoshe, Mokobodi, Mbatha, Padime, Appollis, Radiopane, Moremi.

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  • Kaizer Chiefs squad news

    Langelihle Phili was spotted back in training this week but is unlikely to be in contention for a start after several weeks out with injury, but could get a spot on the bench.

    Elsewhere, Renaldo Leaner, Thabiso Monyane and Siphesihle Ndlovu will be unavailable through injury.

    In the good news column, Rushwin Dortley is back after 18 months out.

    Brandon Petersen admitted during media duties that Chiefs are the underdogs going into the Derby but was determined they will be in it to win it.

    Chiefs Possible XI: Petersen, Frosler, Moloisane, Miguel, Cross, Mthethwa, Maboe, Vilakazi, Shabalala, Mmodi, Duba.

  • Chiefs and Pirates fans at the FNB StadiumGallo

    How to watch Pirates vs Chiefs - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv App/SABC Plus

    SuperSport TV Channel 202/SABC1

    Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando Pirates Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Dive deeper

    * Premier Soccer League news

    * Orlando Pirates team page

    * Kaizer Chiefs team page

    * Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs live score

    * GOAL South Africa FB page

Next matches
ORP

ORP

Premier Soccer League

31 Oct 2026

KAC

KAC