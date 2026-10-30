Kaizer Chiefs Brandon Petersen admits to underdog status ahead of Soweto Derby - 'We have a goal in our head'

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The Amakhosi goalkeeper has acknowledged that his side will enter the upcoming Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates as the unfancied side. Despite the current gap in form and league standings, the shot-stopper remains adamant that the Glamour Boys are purely focused on securing a vital victory.

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Amakhosi embracing the underdog tag

The stage is set for another massive Soweto Derby this Saturday at the FNB Stadium, but the narrative surrounding the fixture suggests a shift in the balance of power. Kaizer Chiefs are currently enduring a difficult period, having struggled for consistency throughout the campaign and suffering early exits from CAF Confederation Cup and MTN8. Their recent history against Orlando Pirates does not make for pretty reading either, with the club's last league triumph over their biggest rivals dating back to February 2023. These factors have led many observers to label the Buccaneers as clear favorites for the weekend encounter.

Brandon Petersen, speaking at a press conference at SuperSport Studios in Randburg, was refreshingly honest about the current perception of his team. The 32-year-old goalkeeper admitted that it is logical for the public to see them as the side with less chance of success given the context of their recent performances.

“I think obviously that’s part of football, given your form, given your run and given the past. There’s always the underdog and I think in this case everyone will be saying Chiefs are underdogs, because obviously the run they have been on and all of that,” Petersen told reporters at the Soweto derby media event, as quoted by KickOff. The goalkeeper's comments reflect a realistic assessment of the situation, but he remains undeterred by the pressure mounting on the Naturena-based giants to turn their fortunes around against their fierce rivals.

Internal growth over external threats

While Orlando Pirates have been in formidable form, sitting second in the Betway Premiership standings, Petersen insists that Chiefs cannot afford to obsess over their opponents.

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The veteran shot-stopper emphasized that the squad is on a specific developmental path under the current technical staff. Rather than reacting to the hype surrounding the Pirates camp, the focus at Naturena has remained on self-improvement and tactical discipline.

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“And I think for us, it is important to focus on us and not too much on them. We obviously have a journey, we’ve been improving game to game and obviously we know what has been lacking and I think it’s important for us to make sure that we continue to work on that,” Petersen continued.

A clear objective for the FNB Stadium clash

Despite acknowledging their status as underdogs, Petersen was firm in his assertion that Chiefs are not heading into the match just to participate or avoid defeat. The ambition within the locker room remains high, and the Bafana Bafana international made it clear that the objective is nothing less than three points. For a club of Chiefs' stature, the derby represents more than just a game; it is an opportunity to reclaim bragging rights and ignite a resurgence that could redefine their season following several disappointing results in domestic and continental competitions.

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The goalkeeper’s bold stance serves as a rallying cry for the supporters who have grown frustrated with the team's lack of silverware and recent derby failures. Petersen believes that once the whistle blows on Saturday afternoon, the statistics and pre-match predictions will become irrelevant. The intensity of the rivalry often levels the playing field, and the goalkeeper is confident that if Chiefs execute their game plan effectively, they can overcome the odds and deliver a result that would send a statement to the rest of the Betway Premiership.

“Going to the derby, we have a goal in our head, we want to win it. There’s no beating around the bush. We’re going into the derby to win it,” Petersen declared. With Chiefs currently sitting in fifth place and trailing Pirates by a significant margin, a victory would not only serve as a massive psychological boost but also keep them within touching distance of the top spots as the league marathon continues. All eyes will now be on the FNB Stadium to see if Petersen and his teammates can back up their fighting talk with a winning performance on the pitch.