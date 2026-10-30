Orlando Pirates Soweto Derby rookies will be fine after delivering 'glimpses of what they are capable of'

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The Buccaneers captain Nkosinathi Sibisi has thrown his full support behind the club's younger players as they prepare for the intense atmosphere of the Soweto Derby. The veteran defender believes his teammates are ready to step up on the big stage against Kaizer Chiefs despite their relative lack of experience in South Africa's most famous fixture.

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Sibisi backs youthful Bucs for Derby debut

The anticipation for the upcoming Soweto Derby has reached fever pitch, with tickets for the Betway Premiership clash at FNB Stadium selling out in just six hours. Orlando Pirates are set to host arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in a match that often defines a player's career, and the spotlight is firmly on the younger members of the Buccaneers' squad who are expected to feature. For many, this will be their first taste of the unique pressure that comes with the country's most significant footballing rivalry.

Despite the high stakes, Pirates skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi is remarkably calm about the prospect of leading a youthful group into battle. The central defender has been impressed by the maturity shown by the rookies during the early stages of the season. Sibisi suggests that age is merely a number when a player possesses the necessary quality to represent a club of Pirates' stature, noting that the transition for the newcomers has been seamless due to their willingness to learn and adapt to the technical demands of the senior team.

"Yeah, look, I think these boys have showcased glimpses of what they are capable of. As young as they are, I think if you're good enough, you are old enough to be on that pitch, and for me, my job has been quite easy, you know," the Pirates defender told SABC Sport. His comments reflect a growing confidence within the camp that the next generation of stars is ready to leave a lasting mark on the Soweto Derby history books this weekend.

Competition and guidance fuelling Pirates' rise

Sibisi emphasized that the internal culture at the club has allowed these younger players to flourish under pressure. He believes that the open communication between the senior figures and the debutants has created an environment where information is absorbed quickly. This synergy has been a key factor in the club's unbeaten start to the league campaign, where various squad members have stepped up when called upon by the technical team to maintain the side's winning momentum.

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"These boys listen; whenever you give guidance, they tend to take it. I think the proof is in the pudding to say, look at the performances they have given. Everyone whom we have called up as a team has delivered for the club, so there is a lot to come," Sibisi continued. The captain's praise highlights the depth currently available at the club, suggesting that the competitive nature of training has raised the standard for everyone involved, regardless of their previous experience in major matches.

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The defender also pointed out that several talented players are still waiting in the wings for their opportunity, which serves as a testament to the squad's overall strength. "There are still others who haven't gotten a chance, but that speaks to the competition within the club. We are really looking forward to the game on Saturday," he added. This level of internal rivalry ensures that whoever takes the pitch against Amakhosi will be at the peak of their game, fully aware of the responsibilities that come with the jersey.

Addressing physicality and tactical concerns

While Orlando Pirates have enjoyed an impressive unbeaten run over their first eight league matches, questions have been raised regarding their ability to handle physical opponents. Some critics suggest the Buccaneers struggle when matches become a scrap, but Sibisi defended the team's commitment to their footballing philosophy. He argued that the team prefers to focus on their technical proficiency rather than engaging in a battle of strength, though they are working on becoming more robust in difficult situations.

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"Look, for us, I think physicality isn't a problem if it's fair, but sometimes it's not, and why should we be judged on that as a club? For us, we just want to play football in the best manner possible. I know people tend to say we struggle when the match gets physical, but it's not our type of game. We have been trying to grow in that aspect as a team, but, ja, we will see how the boys cope," the captain explained during the pre-match build-up.

Furthermore, Sibisi stood by head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou following recent discussions regarding showboating and entertainment value on the pitch. While fans often demand flair in the Derby, the leadership group is focused on efficiency and securing three points against their rivals. The captain believes that if the rookies can maintain their composure and stick to the tactical plan, they will overcome any physical challenges Chiefs present and prove they belong on South Africa's grandest sporting stage.