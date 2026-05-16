Orlando Pirates vs Durban City Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Abdeslam Ouaddou has no fresh injury concerns or suspensions to worry about, a reflection of how carefully managed the squad has been under the Moroccan coach in the campaign’s decisive final stretch.

This means he can put his strongest, fittest, most in-form players on the pitch in the most important single game of a season where every single game was crucial in the hunt for Mamelodi Sundowns title.

Club legend Lucky Lekgwathi called on the coaching staff to pack the team with senior players to ensure Bucs get over the line.

Pirates Probable XI: Chaine, Sebelebele, Sibisi, Seema, Hotto, Mbatha, Makhaula, Appollis, Mofokeng, Maswanganyi, Makgopa.



