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Relebohile Mofokeng Orlando Pirates Athini Jodwana Durban CityBackpagepix
Steve Blues

Orlando Pirates vs Durban City Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Orlando Pirates
Durban City
Premier Soccer League
Orbit College vs Orlando Pirates
Orbit College
T. Nodada
D. Hotto
S. Chaine
R. Mofokeng
O. Appollis
E. Makgopa
N. Sibisi
M. Makhaula

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Premier Soccer League clash that could decide the title destination of the Premier Soccer League. As it stands, The Ghost can be crowned champions on Saturday with a victory over the Nedbank Cup winners at a sold-out Orlando Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about the crunch clash between title-chasing Pirates and the top flight newcomers pushing for their top eight status, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

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  • Kick-off time

    Game:

    Orlando Pirates vs Durban City

    Date:

    16/05/26

    Kick-off time:

    15H00

    Venue:

    Orlando Stadium, Soweto.



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  • Orlando Pirates fansBackpagepix

    How to watch Pirates vs Durban - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202


    Or follow the goals on our match page.

  • Orlando Pirates news & squad

    Abdeslam Ouaddou has no fresh injury concerns or suspensions to worry about, a reflection of how carefully managed the squad has been under the Moroccan coach in the campaign’s decisive final stretch.

    This means he can put his strongest, fittest, most in-form players on the pitch in the most important single game of a season where every single game was crucial in the hunt for Mamelodi Sundowns title.

    Club legend Lucky Lekgwathi called on the coaching staff to pack the team with senior players to ensure Bucs get over the line.

    Pirates Probable XI: Chaine, Sebelebele, Sibisi, Seema, Hotto, Mbatha, Makhaula, Appollis, Mofokeng, Maswanganyi, Makgopa.


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  • Durban City team news & squad

    Despite a recent hectic schedule that included their run to being crowned Nedbank Cup champions, interim head coach Pitso Dladla has, like his Pirates counterpart, a full squad to choose from.

    Don't expect too many selection surprises though, he has a settled XI with the necessary experience and exuberance to cause the title chasers problems, especially on the counter.

    However, the coach may want to check the dressing room mood after midfielder Thabo Nodada admitted ahead of the match that he and his teammates were 'not going to enjoy’ the sold-out title decider.

    Probable XI: Keet, Maphathe, Gcaba, Ncanana, Mashego, Nodada, Jurgens, Mokwena, Maseko, Kamatuka, Domingo.


  • Sipho Chaine, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Whether in their previous incarnation as Maritzburg United, or their current form of Durban City, this club has never managed to beat Pirates at the Orlando Stadium in the modern era.

    In this season’s reverse fixture at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, Pirates controlled the game and enjoyed a 1-0 win at the final whistle.

    With Sipho Chaine having broken the record for the most clean sheets by a goalkeeper in a PSL season, don't bet against him extending that record here.

    Head-to-head record this season:

    Date

    Match

    Competition

    03/02/26

    Durban City 0 - 1 Orlando Pirates

    PSL


  • Thabiso Lebitso, Sihle Nduli, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Dive deeper

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Durban City crest
Durban City
DRC
Premier Soccer League
Orbit College crest
Orbit College
ORC
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP