Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about the crunch clash between title-chasing Pirates and the top flight newcomers pushing for their top eight status, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game:
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Date:
16/05/26
Kick-off time:
15H00
Venue:
Orlando Stadium, Soweto.
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How to watch Pirates vs Durban - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
Orlando Pirates news & squad
Abdeslam Ouaddou has no fresh injury concerns or suspensions to worry about, a reflection of how carefully managed the squad has been under the Moroccan coach in the campaign’s decisive final stretch.
This means he can put his strongest, fittest, most in-form players on the pitch in the most important single game of a season where every single game was crucial in the hunt for Mamelodi Sundowns title.
Club legend Lucky Lekgwathi called on the coaching staff to pack the team with senior players to ensure Bucs get over the line.
Pirates Probable XI: Chaine, Sebelebele, Sibisi, Seema, Hotto, Mbatha, Makhaula, Appollis, Mofokeng, Maswanganyi, Makgopa.
Durban City team news & squad
Despite a recent hectic schedule that included their run to being crowned Nedbank Cup champions, interim head coach Pitso Dladla has, like his Pirates counterpart, a full squad to choose from.
Don't expect too many selection surprises though, he has a settled XI with the necessary experience and exuberance to cause the title chasers problems, especially on the counter.
However, the coach may want to check the dressing room mood after midfielder Thabo Nodada admitted ahead of the match that he and his teammates were 'not going to enjoy’ the sold-out title decider.
Probable XI: Keet, Maphathe, Gcaba, Ncanana, Mashego, Nodada, Jurgens, Mokwena, Maseko, Kamatuka, Domingo.
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Head-to-head and recent form
Whether in their previous incarnation as Maritzburg United, or their current form of Durban City, this club has never managed to beat Pirates at the Orlando Stadium in the modern era.
In this season’s reverse fixture at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, Pirates controlled the game and enjoyed a 1-0 win at the final whistle.
With Sipho Chaine having broken the record for the most clean sheets by a goalkeeper in a PSL season, don't bet against him extending that record here.
Head-to-head record this season:
Date
Match
Competition
03/02/26
Durban City 0 - 1 Orlando Pirates
PSL
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