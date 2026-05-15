Former Orlando Pirates captain issues warning ahead of PSL title-deciding Durban City clash - 'The senior players must come to the party'

Orlando Pirates are now just one victory away from ending a 14-year wait for the Betway Premiership title, a drought that has haunted the Soweto giants since their last triumph.

The door was swung wide open following Mamelodi Sundowns’ shock 3-2 defeat to TS Galaxy, which handed the Buccaneers a golden opportunity to leapfrog the Brazilians at the summit of the table.

With two matches in hand and a superior goal difference, a victory over Durban City FC on Saturday will mathematically crown the Sea Robbers as champions.

Club legend Lucky Lekgwathi, the last man to lift the league trophy as Pirates captain, believes the responsibility to finish the job lies squarely on the shoulders of the senior players in the squad rather than the technical bench.