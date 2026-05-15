Orlando Pirates
Former Orlando Pirates captain issues warning ahead of PSL title-deciding Durban City clash - 'The senior players must come to the party'
- Gallo
The ultimate chance to end 14 years of hurt
Orlando Pirates are now just one victory away from ending a 14-year wait for the Betway Premiership title, a drought that has haunted the Soweto giants since their last triumph.
The door was swung wide open following Mamelodi Sundowns’ shock 3-2 defeat to TS Galaxy, which handed the Buccaneers a golden opportunity to leapfrog the Brazilians at the summit of the table.
With two matches in hand and a superior goal difference, a victory over Durban City FC on Saturday will mathematically crown the Sea Robbers as champions.
Club legend Lucky Lekgwathi, the last man to lift the league trophy as Pirates captain, believes the responsibility to finish the job lies squarely on the shoulders of the senior players in the squad rather than the technical bench.
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Lekgwathi places 90% responsibility on the players
Lekgwathi has urged the squad to adopt a "cup final" mentality, insisting that internal drive must override tactical instructions in a game of this magnitude.
He believes that while head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has prepared the team, the final push must be psychological and driven by those on the pitch.
"I am excited and looking forward to Saturday," Lekgwathi told FARPost.
"It won’t be an easy game, but the good thing is that we will be at home at the Orlando Stadium.
"This is the type of game where Pirates must not rely too much on the coach [Abdeslam Ouaddou].
"The coach only takes 10%; 90% must come from the players thinking for themselves."
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Senior leaders called to the front line
The former skipper was specific about who needs to stand up when the pressure is at its highest point.
He pointed to the established core of the team, including the current captaincy and veteran figures, as the individuals who must guide the younger talents through the tension of a potential title-winning afternoon.
"This is where the senior players must come to the party. For a team to win crucial games like this, the senior players must step up and embrace their roles. They must lead by example.
"Everyone on the field must be driven by them. The senior players need to make the coach’s job easier. I know they have been winning games, but now they must do it when it matters most.
"Captain, my captain, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Deon Hotto and Makhehlene Makhaula. I am happy with the way they have been leading the youngsters.
"They are pushing them and reminding them of the importance of playing for a team of this magnitude," Lekgwathi added.
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Die for the badge
For Lekgwathi, this moment represents the culmination of years of frustration where Pirates often played second fiddle to Sundowns.
He believes the lessons learned from previous failures will ensure that the team does not stumble at the final hurdle against Durban City or in their remaining fixture against Orbit College FC.
"Senior players push young players to die for the badge and make them understand the weight of history the club carries.
"It is a must-win for Pirates if they want to win the league. I see them winning both of the remaining games; I don’t see them dropping any points.
"They want to win the league after 14 years of disappointments. We are looking forward to going to the Orlando Stadium. We can’t wait to celebrate. I have full faith and confidence in Bakajuju!" Lekgwathi concluded.