Orlando Pirates on the brink of glory! Durban City star Thabo Nodada admits - ‘We’re not going to enjoy’ sold-out title decider

The stage is set for a historic afternoon in Soweto as Orlando Pirates look to secure the Premier Soccer League title.

Currently trailing Mamelodi Sundowns by three points, the equation is simple for the Buccaneers: a victory against Durban City would likely see them crowned champions.

Thanks to a superior goal difference over the Brazilians, matching them on points would be enough to bring the trophy back to Orlando.

Expectations are at fever pitch following a season of intense drama at the top of the table.

While the Tshwane giants have long been the benchmark in South African football, the Sea Robbers have surged into a position where their destiny is firmly in their own hands.

However, the visitors from Durban have no intention of simply letting the Soweto club walk all over them to claim the league silverware, even if they acknowledge the scale of the task ahead.



