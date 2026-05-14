Orlando Pirates on the brink of glory! Durban City star Thabo Nodada admits - ‘We’re not going to enjoy’ sold-out title decider
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Pirates close in on PSL crown
The stage is set for a historic afternoon in Soweto as Orlando Pirates look to secure the Premier Soccer League title.
Currently trailing Mamelodi Sundowns by three points, the equation is simple for the Buccaneers: a victory against Durban City would likely see them crowned champions.
Thanks to a superior goal difference over the Brazilians, matching them on points would be enough to bring the trophy back to Orlando.
Expectations are at fever pitch following a season of intense drama at the top of the table.
While the Tshwane giants have long been the benchmark in South African football, the Sea Robbers have surged into a position where their destiny is firmly in their own hands.
However, the visitors from Durban have no intention of simply letting the Soweto club walk all over them to claim the league silverware, even if they acknowledge the scale of the task ahead.
Nodada braces for Soweto cauldron
City midfielder Thabo Nodada is under no illusions about the hostile environment awaiting his team.
With many expecting a celebratory atmosphere for the home fans, the former Cape Town City star has been vocal about the mental challenge of playing at a venue that is already confirmed to be at full capacity.
The intensity of the occasion is not lost on the experienced playmaker.
“We’re not going to enjoy that game, we’re not. I mean, I saw a record,” Nodada said when discussing the atmosphere at the Orlando Amstel Arena, as per Daily Sports.
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'Chance to decide something that’s so far out of your reach'
He noted the incredible demand for tickets that saw the game reach capacity days in advance.
“I think they said the stadium is sold out on a Tuesday," he continued.
"Look, to be even in the position we are in, you know, why us? You know, why do you come from a Nedbank Cup final and then you have a chance to decide something that’s so far out of your reach, you know?”
Defying the odds at Orlando Amstel Arena
Despite the intimidating backdrop, Pitso Dladla's charges arrive with a point to prove. Having recently featured in, and won, the Nedbank Cup final, they are battle-hardened and used to the pressures of knockout-style football.
Nodada insists that while the supporters will be firmly behind the Buccaneers, the result will ultimately be decided by the quality of football produced on the pitch over the course of the match.
“Look, it’s a game of football. It’s 90 minutes. We go there, we do our best. If our best is better than their best, then good luck to them,” Nodada stated.
It is a clear message to the title favourites that nothing will be given away cheaply in Soweto.