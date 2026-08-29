Orlando Pirates urged to bench misfiring Yanela Mbuthuma - 'It's for his own good'

Orlando Pirates legend Andries Sebola has expressed a sense of relief following Yanela Mbuthuma’s omission from the squad that secured a midweek victory over Sekhukhune United.

The Buccaneers claimed all three points at Orlando Stadium thanks to goals from Boitumelo Radiopane and Oswin Appollis, but it was the absence of Mbuthuma that dominated post-match discussions among the club's faithful.

Speaking on the striker's current predicament, Sebola highlighted the intense scrutiny Mbuthuma is facing.

"It's good for him that he doesn't play for now," said Sebola, who was nicknamed Local is Lekker during his playing days.

"He must also not play over the weekend [in the MTN8 against Sekhukhune United]."

"Maybe just give him the last 15 minutes, not starting the game."

"He's under a lot of pressure, but I believe he only needs one goal."

"So that's why he needs to relax his mind. He needs the support from the technical team," he said, as reported by Soccer Laduma.



