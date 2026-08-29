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Orlando Pirates urged to bench misfiring Yanela Mbuthuma - 'It's for his own good'
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No Mbuthuma, no problem
Orlando Pirates legend Andries Sebola has expressed a sense of relief following Yanela Mbuthuma’s omission from the squad that secured a midweek victory over Sekhukhune United.
The Buccaneers claimed all three points at Orlando Stadium thanks to goals from Boitumelo Radiopane and Oswin Appollis, but it was the absence of Mbuthuma that dominated post-match discussions among the club's faithful.
Speaking on the striker's current predicament, Sebola highlighted the intense scrutiny Mbuthuma is facing.
"It's good for him that he doesn't play for now," said Sebola, who was nicknamed Local is Lekker during his playing days.
"He must also not play over the weekend [in the MTN8 against Sekhukhune United]."
"Maybe just give him the last 15 minutes, not starting the game."
"He's under a lot of pressure, but I believe he only needs one goal."
"So that's why he needs to relax his mind. He needs the support from the technical team," he said, as reported by Soccer Laduma.
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Starting from the bench formula
Sebola believes that a return to the role of an impact substitute could be the key to unlocking Mbuthuma's potential once again.
When the striker first arrived at the Soweto giants, he proved to be a lethal weapon off the bench, a trait that eventually earned him a place in the starting XI.
However, since being handed more responsibility from the start, his clinical edge has deserted him.
"But I think he'll come back. For now, it actually works better for his mindset that there's not that pressure," Sebola continued.
"They have to introduce him maybe late in the game."
"So that he can try to change the complexion of the game."
"If you remember when he joined Pirates, he didn't just start the game. He was coming in as a sub, scoring goals.”
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Popular demand for Pedersen
The decision to drop Mbuthuma also aligns with the sentiments of the Orlando Pirates supporters, who have been vocal about the need for changes in the frontline.
With new signing Sebastian Pedersen waiting in the wings, the pressure on the current strikers to perform has never been higher.
"I think it's good that the coach [Abdelsam Ouaddou] finally listened to the supporters, because the supporters were demanding him to be benched," Sebola explained.
"Because they know that Sebastian [Pedersen] has just arrived and they expect a lot from him.
"The only thing that I'm still worried about is the supply. The supply is not yet there for the strikers."
"But for now, I agree with the decision to put Mbuthuma aside. It's for his own good”
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Ouaddou explains Mbuthuma’s situation
For his part, Ouaddou has framed Mbuthuma’s absence as a matter of squad management rather than a permanent exile.
The coach suggested that the striker, who has started five games this season without scoring, simply needed a physical and mental break after a heavy workload.
Addressing the player's absence from the midweek league clash, Ouaddou stated: "Mbuthuma, I think he had a lot of game time. It was also a moment to give him some rest and to see the other strikers as well. It’s very important.”
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