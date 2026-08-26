Orlando Pirates coach sheds light on benching Yanela Mbuthuma and Nkosinathi Sibisi - 'We have to be careful about the load'

According to Ouaddou, Sibisi was rested as they look ahead to another crucial meeting with Sekhukhune in the MTN8 semi-final second leg next Saturday.

The defender has been a pillar of strength for the Sea Robbers, but the coach is wary of the physical toll. “I think when we are playing three games in a row like that, I already spoke about this case. We have international players," Ouaddou said, as per iDiski Times.

The coach further elaborated on the necessity of protecting his squad from the risk of fatigue-related injuries during this intense period of the season.

Ouaddou added: "We have to be careful about the load. It’s our job to anticipate possible injuries. So, of course, we rest Sibisi.

“Mbuthuma, I think he had a lot of game time. It was also a moment to give him some rest and to see the other strikers as well. It’s very important.

“It was the right moment to make the rotation. If I don’t do it at that moment, I don’t know where else I would be able to do it.

“But as I said, it was an opportunity for some players to show. And we give the chances to everybody.”







