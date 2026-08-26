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Orlando Pirates coach sheds light on benching Yanela Mbuthuma and Nkosinathi Sibisi - 'We have to be careful about the load'
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Rotation strategy at the Orlando Amstel Arena
Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has explained his decision to leave out Yanela Mbuthuma and Nkosinathi Sibisi during Tuesday night’s Betway Premiership clash against Sekhukhune United.
The Buccaneers secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Babina Noko at the Orlando Amstel Arena, marking their second success against the same opponents in just four days after Pirates claimed a 1-0 win in the MTN8 semi-final first leg on Saturday.
The decision to bench two regular fixtures in the squad raised eyebrows among the Ghost, but Ouaddou was quick to point out that the congested fixture list requires a pragmatic approach to player fitness.
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Managing the load of international stars
According to Ouaddou, Sibisi was rested as they look ahead to another crucial meeting with Sekhukhune in the MTN8 semi-final second leg next Saturday.
The defender has been a pillar of strength for the Sea Robbers, but the coach is wary of the physical toll. “I think when we are playing three games in a row like that, I already spoke about this case. We have international players," Ouaddou said, as per iDiski Times.
The coach further elaborated on the necessity of protecting his squad from the risk of fatigue-related injuries during this intense period of the season.
Ouaddou added: "We have to be careful about the load. It’s our job to anticipate possible injuries. So, of course, we rest Sibisi.
“Mbuthuma, I think he had a lot of game time. It was also a moment to give him some rest and to see the other strikers as well. It’s very important.
“It was the right moment to make the rotation. If I don’t do it at that moment, I don’t know where else I would be able to do it.
“But as I said, it was an opportunity for some players to show. And we give the chances to everybody.”
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Opportunities for the attacking department
As for Mbuthuma, the Pirates coach said the decision was part of his rotation plan and an opportunity to give his other strikers valuable game time.
Mbuthuma had come under pressure after starting five matches this season without finding the back of the net, leading to suggestions that a spell on the sidelines might benefit both the player and the team's overall attacking output.
Ouaddou highlighted that the young striker needed a breather after a heavy workload in the opening weeks of the competition.
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Balancing domestic and cup ambitions
The victory keeps the momentum high for the Soweto giants as they balance the demands of the Betway Premiership and their pursuit of the MTN8 title.
By successfully rotating his squad and still securing maximum points, Ouaddou has demonstrated the depth of the roster currently at his disposal.
Pirates now turn their attention back to cup football, where they hold a slender advantage over Sekhukhune.
The management of the squad's physical condition will remain a top priority for Ouaddou as he navigates the high expectations of the Pirates faithful.
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