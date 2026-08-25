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Boitumelo Radiopane Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

Orlando Pirates 2-0 Sekhukhune United: 'This team just performed witchcraft live on TV, what was that egg for? We have Patrick Maswanganyi's replacement; favouritism denying us a good striker'

Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United
Premier Soccer League
A. Ouaddou
B. Radiopane
Orlando Pirates
Y. Mbuthuma
P. Maswanganyi
S. Masilela
Sekhukhune United
Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United
MTN 8 Cup

The Buccaneers climbed to the summit of the league table after securing a crucial win at home against Babina Noko. The Soweto giants claimed the win with goals from one of their development products and a Bafana Bafana star.

Orlando Pirates moved three points clear at the summit of the Betway Premiership table with a 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United at Orlando Amstel Arena on Wednesday.

The Soweto giants hosted Sekhukhune at home, looking for a second successive win against the Limpopo side, having beaten them 1-0 in the MTN8 semi finals over the weekend.

Pirates had a positive start to the match after dominating ball possession in the early exchanges, pinning Sekhukhune in their own half.

The defending league champions eventually scored the opening goal in the 38th minute with a strike from Boitumelo Radiopane and that saw Pirates go into the tunnel at the interval with a deserved lead.

In the second half, Pirates doubled their lead just after the hour mark with a composed finish from Oswin Appollis, who received an unselfish ball from Radiopane who was through on the righthand side.

Abdeslam Ouaddou’s charges held on to their lead to walk away with a win and a vital three points against Sekhukhune United.

GOAL looks at how fans reacted to the victory:


  • Patrick Maswanganyi Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Masilela can fill Tito's boots

    No need to worry about [Patrick] Maswanganyi's exit, guys. We have a very capable replacement in this young boy Masilela-Sir Mabotja

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  • Sebastian Pedersen Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Pirates treble winning team dismantled

    This coach [Abdeslam Ouaddou] will be very lucky to win any trophy this season. How do you allow so many key players to leave? We are not a small team that's selling players to survive-Matome Rakgwedi

  • Melusi Buthelezi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Buthelezi still a Pirate

    Orlando Pirates, please announce Melusi Buthelezi's departure again. He's always been a poor goalkeeper-Sipho Simelane

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  • Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates vs Milford Backpage

    Pre-match rituals

    This team just performed witchcraft live on TV. This is so dark; what was that egg with Buthelezi's name for?-Nkosinathi Dlamini

  • Boitumelo Radiopane Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Radiopane for Mbuthuma

    Favouritism has been denying us a good striker-King Scalo

  • Daniel Msendami, Orlando Pirates, January 2026Backpagepix

    The jury is out on Msendami

    Daniel Msendami is not ready to fight for his place in the team. Always running like a headless chicken-Bheki Nkomo

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Credit the boss

    The best to ever coach Orlando Pirates. 🔥🔥 Coach Ouaddou has brought belief, discipline and a winning mentality to the team. What a coach! 👏🏿 #OnceAlways - Blockamony

  • Simon Ramabu Sekhukhune United Thapelo Mokobodi Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    First gear only

    Orlando Pirates haven't gotten out of 2nd gear yet but their sitting on top of the log and 1 foot into the MTN8 final - Kevin Dash

MTN 8 Cup
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Sekhukhune United crest
Sekhukhune United
SUN