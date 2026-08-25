Orlando Pirates 2-0 Sekhukhune United: 'This team just performed witchcraft live on TV, what was that egg for? We have Patrick Maswanganyi's replacement; favouritism denying us a good striker'

Orlando Pirates moved three points clear at the summit of the Betway Premiership table with a 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United at Orlando Amstel Arena on Wednesday.

The Soweto giants hosted Sekhukhune at home, looking for a second successive win against the Limpopo side, having beaten them 1-0 in the MTN8 semi finals over the weekend.

Pirates had a positive start to the match after dominating ball possession in the early exchanges, pinning Sekhukhune in their own half.

The defending league champions eventually scored the opening goal in the 38th minute with a strike from Boitumelo Radiopane and that saw Pirates go into the tunnel at the interval with a deserved lead.

In the second half, Pirates doubled their lead just after the hour mark with a composed finish from Oswin Appollis, who received an unselfish ball from Radiopane who was through on the righthand side.

Abdeslam Ouaddou’s charges held on to their lead to walk away with a win and a vital three points against Sekhukhune United.

GOAL looks at how fans reacted to the victory:



