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Yanela Mbuthuma of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Kingsley Kobo

Former Orlando Pirates captain rallies behind embattled Yanela Mbuthuma - 'When your luck turns you will soar higher and higher'

Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
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Sekhukhune United
Kruger United vs Orlando Pirates
Kruger United
Y. Mbuthuma
I. Maela

The Soweto giants’ former skipper Innocent Maela has stepped forward to offer vocal support for the 24-year-old as pressure continues to mount on the forward. The Buccaneers' attacker has found himself under the microscope following a difficult start to the season in the famous black and white jersey.

  • Yanela Mbuthuma, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Legendary support during testing times

    Innocent Maela, a man who understands the immense weight of expectation that comes with leading Orlando Pirates, has delivered a rallying cry to the club's current crop of players.

    The defender spoke specifically about the scrutiny facing new signing Yanela Mbuthuma, who has struggled to find the back of the net this season as Pirates starting forward.

    Speaking at the reopening of the club's official store at the Orlando Amstel Arena, Maela emphasised the importance of mental fortitude.

    "Obviously, playing for a club like ours is not easy, but I always encourage the players that you must stay within the crew, stay within the team and don’t lose your focus in that space," Maela said, as reported by KickOff.


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  • Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Navigating the pressure of Soweto

    The environment at Orlando Piratesis famously intense, where every missed chance is magnified by the expectations of millions.

    Maela urged Mbuthuma and his teammates to ignore the detractors and maintain their work ethic.

    "Keep doing what you're doing, eventually, your luck will turn around because all the players are giving their all, they are doing their best," the former skipper noted.

    "Even when there's pressure, even when there's criticism, stay within the team, stay within the spaces where you're loved and supported, and eventually your luck will turn around," he added.


  • Yanela Mbuthuma & Siyanda Hlangabeza, AmaZulu vs Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Drawing from personal experience

    Reflecting on his own career at Mayfair, Maela admitted that even the most seasoned professionals endure periods where nothing seems to go right.

    He used his personal history to provide a blueprint for recovery.

    "We have been through that where things do not just go your way, but you are doing the right things each and every day," he admitted.

    The former captain remains convinced that Mbuthuma’s breakthrough is inevitable if he stays the course.

    "But at the end, the luck turns and when it does, you will soar higher and higher.

    "So, him and the team must just be within the confinement of the changing room because they are loved and supported," Maela explained.


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  • Sebastian Pedersen Orlando Pirates

    A promise of better days ahead

    The scrutiny facing the squad is, in Maela's eyes, a byproduct of the club's prestige rather than a personal vendetta against the players.

    He acknowledged that the Premier Soccer League brings a level of attention that few are prepared for.

    "Every player goes through rough patches and you face a little bit of criticism. But I mean, it's normal for a club like ours," he reasoned.

    Closing his message with a definitive promise, Maela backed the squad to silence their critics through persistence.

    "My message to them is just keep going, keep pushing, your luck will eventually turn. I promise," he said.

    For Mbuthuma, these words from a club legend may provide the necessary spark to ignite his season as the pressure mounts with new signing Norwegian striker Sebastian Pedersen getting closer to being match fit.


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