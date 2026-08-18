Former Orlando Pirates captain rallies behind embattled Yanela Mbuthuma - 'When your luck turns you will soar higher and higher'

Innocent Maela, a man who understands the immense weight of expectation that comes with leading Orlando Pirates, has delivered a rallying cry to the club's current crop of players.

The defender spoke specifically about the scrutiny facing new signing Yanela Mbuthuma, who has struggled to find the back of the net this season as Pirates starting forward.

Speaking at the reopening of the club's official store at the Orlando Amstel Arena, Maela emphasised the importance of mental fortitude.

"Obviously, playing for a club like ours is not easy, but I always encourage the players that you must stay within the crew, stay within the team and don’t lose your focus in that space," Maela said, as reported by KickOff.



