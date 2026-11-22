Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Carling Knockout Cup Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions
Match information
Competition:
Carling Knockout Cup
Game:
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs
Date:
22/11/26
Kick-off time:
15:30 SAST
Venue:
Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria.
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Head-to-head and recent form
Mamelodi Sundowns: L W W W D
Masandawana head into this clash off the back of more continetal disappointment after they lost the CAF Super Cup final 3-1 to USM Alger. With their surprise exit from the CAF Champions League at the qualifying stage, domestic trophies are the main priorty for the Pretoria club this season.
Kaizer Chiefs: W L W W L
Fernando Da Cruz is still struggling with consistency and injuries as his Naturena project takes shape. Beating Sundowns in their own backyard would be a massive validation of the coach's work.
GOAL Prediction:
Home win: 32%
Draw: 33%
Away win: 35%
Most recent head to head:
Date
Result
Competition
15/08/26
Chiefs 1-1 Sundowns
PSL
06/05/26
Sundowns 1-1 Chiefs
PSL
27/08/25
Chiefs 0-0 Sundowns
PSL
13/04/25
Sundowns 1-2 Chiefs
Nedbank Cup
Mamelodi Sundowns news
Miguel Cardoso will be witrhout Brayan Leon who picked up an injury in their CAF Super Cup loss that will keep him out for the rest of the year. Nuno Santos also picked up an injury, during the warm up, in that match and is also likely to be unavailable. Teboho Mokoena is also playing through the pain barrier having picked up an injury last month and has been the subject of "unfair criticism" according to Cardoso.
In his pre-match press duties, Sundowns' coach was keen to re-open old wounds from a previous encounter between the clubs.
"Yeah, I hope I don't lose Keanu [Cupido] or a player like Keanu for one year because, from the last match, a very brutal action of a player from Kaizer Chiefs," he said.
"We got a player who still cannot play. He's severely injured and at risk of his career, and that should be stated here.
"So I just hope that everything that goes beyond playing a normal game, like the one we played in the championship, was a beautiful match."
Sundowns Possible XI: Williams, Matuludi, Khoza, Ndamane, Morena, Mokoena, Allende, Modiba, Mailula, Matthews, Rayners.
Kaizer Chiefs news
Inacio Miguel is suspened and unavailable for this match but Rushwin Dortley has recovered full fitness after 19 months out with injury and will likely start in the Angolan's place. New signing Elias Mokwana has been training with the squad over the international break and is likely to feature from the bench. Khanyisa Mayo and Langelihle Phili are both reported to have joined first team training sessions after recovering from their respective injuries and will also likely feature from the bench.
Ahead of this match, Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz warned his players they will need to raise their standards to go toe-to-toe with Sundowns.
“I have a major determination to win this cup, but for all trophies as well, the PSL, the Nedbank Cup but now we’re in the semi-finals,” he told the media.
“When you’re in the semi-final you have big determination to win this game. We want to get to the final, we want to have the possibility to lift this trophy.”
“To reach the final we need to be at the level of Sundowns, we know it’s a team of Champions League level, so on Sunday we need to play at Champions League level, we’re facing a team with a lot of qualities.”
“It’s a team with a lot of experience, and big ability to switch from one competition to other competitions, so we can expect a lot from Sundowns, he’s [Miguel Cardoso] shown what it can achieve, and Chiefs is focused on the semi-final to produce a good game.”
Kaizer Chiefs Possible XI: Petersen, Solomons, Dortley, Moloisane, Mako, Maboe, Mthethwa, Vilakazi, Shabalala, Mmodi, Duba.
How to watch Sundowns vs Chiefs - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
DSTV App/ SABC Plus
SuperSport TV channel 202/ SABC 1
- Backpagepix
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