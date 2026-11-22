Miguel Cardoso will be witrhout Brayan Leon who picked up an injury in their CAF Super Cup loss that will keep him out for the rest of the year. Nuno Santos also picked up an injury, during the warm up, in that match and is also likely to be unavailable. Teboho Mokoena is also playing through the pain barrier having picked up an injury last month and has been the subject of "unfair criticism" according to Cardoso.

In his pre-match press duties, Sundowns' coach was keen to re-open old wounds from a previous encounter between the clubs.

"Yeah, I hope I don't lose Keanu [Cupido] or a player like Keanu for one year because, from the last match, a very brutal action of a player from Kaizer Chiefs," he said.

"We got a player who still cannot play. He's severely injured and at risk of his career, and that should be stated here.

"So I just hope that everything that goes beyond playing a normal game, like the one we played in the championship, was a beautiful match."

Sundowns Possible XI: Williams, Matuludi, Khoza, Ndamane, Morena, Mokoena, Allende, Modiba, Mailula, Matthews, Rayners.