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The Brazilians head coach has launched a passionate defence of Teboho Mokoena, claiming that public perception of the midfielder has been remarkably harsh during a difficult period. The Bafana Bafana star has struggled for consistency following a severe injury earlier this term, leading to questions over his current form and fitness.

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Cardoso demands respect for Mokoena's resilience

The Portuguese tactician highlighted the physical toll Mokoena has taken, pointing out that an unpunished challenge earlier in the season is the root cause of his current struggles. Cardoso remains adamant that the player's commitment should be beyond reproach, given the effort he has made to return to the pitch. “Let’s see how he’s going to be in two or three days. You know what happened to Teboho, he got a severe injury in a match, he was aggressed, but nothing happened to the player that aggressed him – he stayed on the pitch, playing,” Cardoso explained as reported by iDiski Times. “Since then, it’s been an intermittent season for him. He’s trying to be as best as he can, and I think people are not being very fair.”

Despite the lack of rhythm in his game this season, Cardoso believes that Mokoena has shown immense character by playing through the pain barrier. The Sundowns boss described his player as a "hero" for his willingness to put his body on the line when others might have side lined themselves. He argued that Mokoena’s track record, which includes a nomination for African Footballer of the Year, earns him the right to a more patient assessment from the Masandawana faithful and the wider football community as he builds back to his peak levels of performance.

The struggle for peak physical condition

“Tebza is not only a fantastic player but also a fantastic human being, someone we support. He’s been a hero in sustaining himself on the pitch in conditions in which others have given up,” Cardoso added during his media address. “He’s not injured now, but he was and he recovered. He played while suffering and had to struggle. He’s fighting for his best condition. He’s a fantastic player that will put himself to the limit every time he has the chance to play. But in some moments, he’s been playing in situations where he cannot even reach the limit of his potential. He’s a man you should respect. He’s given so much for South Africa, he’s been nominated for African Footballer of the Year.”

The manager’s comments reflect a desire to protect one of his most valuable assets ahead of a season-defining cup tie. By drawing attention to the physical sacrifices Mokoena has made, Cardoso hopes to shift the narrative away from his statistics and toward his dedication. The Sundowns coaching staff are currently monitoring the player's recovery from international duty closely, knowing that his presence in the engine room could be the deciding factor when they face off against Amakhosi at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in a bid to reach the final.

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Taking the long-term view on success

Beyond the specific case of Mokoena, Cardoso used the opportunity to discuss the broader culture of football criticism in South Africa. He noted how quickly the mood can shift, referencing the experiences of legendary figures like Teko Modise to illustrate how stars are often built up only to be torn down. Cardoso argued that careers, whether for players or coaches, must be evaluated over several years rather than being judged on a week-by-week basis or by the result of a single game. This long-term perspective is vital for maintaining stability at a club of Sundowns' stature.

The coach also drew a comparison to his own professional journey, mentioning his recent CAF Coach of the Year nomination as evidence of his standing in the game, despite facing his own share of pressure following recent domestic setbacks. “It’s always about how you see things, how you want to look at the players, how you want to look at the coaches. Players and careers are made through years,” Cardoso continued. “When I arrived, I said it’s not important how you look at me now. What is going to speak for me is how you look at me in three years, look behind and what is going to be there. That’s how you should look at players who give so much and continue to give so much like Teboho.”

As Sundowns prepare for their clash with Kaizer Chiefs, the focus remains on whether Mokoena can reach the levels that made him one of the continent's most feared midfielders. Cardoso’s vocal support serves as a reminder of the internal unity at Chloorkop, even as external pressure mounts. The club and its supporters will be hoping that this public backing provides the necessary boost for Mokoena to silence his critics on the pitch and lead the Brazilians to another domestic final, proving his manager's faith was well-placed.