Mamelodi Sundowns urged to appoint counsellors for controversial Monnapule Saleng – 'To guide him through this process so that we can get the best out of him'
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Psychological intervention needed for Saleng
The situation surrounding Monnapule Saleng at Mamelodi Sundowns has reached a critical juncture after head coach Miguel Cardoso revealed the player is being separated from the main group.
Speaking to KickOff about the mental demands placed on modern South African footballers, Byrne emphasised that the current structure is failing to account for the personal lives of the athletes.
"These players are human first before they are footballers.
"They arrive at the club's facilities, at the games, with their own stuff, their own troubles, their own life experiences," Byrne explained.
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Addressing unresolved trauma in football
Byrne suggests that the baggage many players carry from their upbringing or previous career disappointments often goes unaddressed in the Premier Soccer League.
"Some may be traumatic, some may be positive, but for the most part, we carry a lot of baggage, we carry a lot of unresolved trauma, we carry a lot of emotions with us and if this was not dealt with, which clearly has not been … and perhaps he has not had an outlet, he has not had someone he can talk to."
The psychologist was firm in his belief that the onus should not be on the player to seek help in an environment that may not prioritise mental health.
"The expectation can't be on the individual himself.
"It needs to start from the club level, it needs to start from SAFA level actually, to realise that the mental side of the game does matter to our players and it needs to be acknowledged and addressed," he noted.
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Comparing PSL standards to European models
The expert pointed out that while European clubs have long integrated mental health professionals into their daily operations, local football is lagging behind.
"There's more and more cases like this, and surely now has to be the time for SAFA to say, enough is enough, we need to be doing something here.
"For a player not to be integrated or to struggle in a set-up as they move… In European set-ups, there are people dedicated to this role."
The financial shift and the pressure of being a breadwinner are also significant factors that are often overlooked by fans and management.
Byrne elaborated on this by saying: "It's a massive change in lifestyle and what you're exposed to… the financial side too.
"All of a sudden, you are earning a good salary, and you've got a lot of people around you, family and friends who are relying on you for some sort of support, to be successful.
"A massive amount of pressure."
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A call for professional counsellors
When players reach a breaking point, the consequences are often felt on the pitch and in the dressing room.
"When you are carrying with you trauma or emotions that you don't know how to resolve, then it's only normal that we see reactions like this from players, where they sort of flip out and are unable to deal with it,” he added.
"They react in ways that are not good and it costs them a spot in the squad, and that's hard to swallow. They want it so badly that it almost becomes detrimental to their performances."
In a final plea to the Sundowns management, Byrne urged the club to move beyond tactical coaching and look at the person behind the jersey.
"I hope there is someone at Sundowns who will come close to him and guide him through this process so that we can get the best out of him. The clubs need to be appointing counselors or sport psychologists.
"It's not only about what happens on the pitch.
"What happens when they walk off the pitch and they are not happy with who they are and how they performed?"
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