Mamelodi Sundowns urged to appoint counsellors for controversial Monnapule Saleng – 'To guide him through this process so that we can get the best out of him'

Byrne suggests that the baggage many players carry from their upbringing or previous career disappointments often goes unaddressed in the Premier Soccer League.

"Some may be traumatic, some may be positive, but for the most part, we carry a lot of baggage, we carry a lot of unresolved trauma, we carry a lot of emotions with us and if this was not dealt with, which clearly has not been … and perhaps he has not had an outlet, he has not had someone he can talk to."

The psychologist was firm in his belief that the onus should not be on the player to seek help in an environment that may not prioritise mental health.

"The expectation can't be on the individual himself.

"It needs to start from the club level, it needs to start from SAFA level actually, to realise that the mental side of the game does matter to our players and it needs to be acknowledged and addressed," he noted.