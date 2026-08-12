William Mokoena takes aim at fans over Monnapule Saleng treatment - 'Let’s stop treating players like they are things to play with'

The South African football landscape has been rocked by the news that Monnapule Saleng has been effectively frozen out at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Following Masandawana's hard-fought victory in the MTN8 quarter-finals, head coach Miguel Cardoso confirmed that the former Orlando Pirates star is currently training away from the first team.

However, former Buccaneers favorite William Mokoena has seen enough of the social media backlash. Speaking out against the vitriol aimed at Saleng, Mokoena urged fans to reconsider their stance.

"You know football is not about making other people scapegoats," Mokoena told KickOff.

"Let's stop treating players like they are things to play with; they are human beings, they have families."



