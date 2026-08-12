William Mokoena takes aim at fans over Monnapule Saleng treatment - 'Let’s stop treating players like they are things to play with'
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Mokoena takes a stand for Saleng
The South African football landscape has been rocked by the news that Monnapule Saleng has been effectively frozen out at Mamelodi Sundowns.
Following Masandawana's hard-fought victory in the MTN8 quarter-finals, head coach Miguel Cardoso confirmed that the former Orlando Pirates star is currently training away from the first team.
However, former Buccaneers favorite William Mokoena has seen enough of the social media backlash. Speaking out against the vitriol aimed at Saleng, Mokoena urged fans to reconsider their stance.
"You know football is not about making other people scapegoats," Mokoena told KickOff.
"Let's stop treating players like they are things to play with; they are human beings, they have families."
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'It doesn't work like that'
The situation reached a boiling point when Cardoso detailed the specific reasons behind Saleng’s absence. For many, it was about time the issues happening behind the scenes were addressed, especially as the reasons surrounding his departure from Mayfair have never fully come to light.
Mokoena, meanwhile, is disappointed by the reaction from Pirates fans, who have used the latest controversy to justify the player’s previous exit from Soweto.
"So we [fans] enjoy destroying other people's careers? You know, this thing of supporting a team and when a player leaves, you speak bad- no, it doesn't work like that."
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The human cost of the game
For Mokoena, the criticism leveled at Saleng ignores the fact that football is a livelihood, not just a game for entertainment.
He highlighted that the winger is a provider for his household, and public character assassination has real-world consequences.
"You're forgetting that he is working for a family; now we want to make him suffer just because he left a team that we love?
"You know, as supporters, we're not careful when we speak; we just paint people [with the same brush].
"We like to destroy other people. It's very disappointing," Mokoena added.
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A warning to the next generation
He concluded his passionate defense by offering a sobering perspective on the professional game. While thousands of young South Africans dream of reaching the heights Saleng has achieved, Mokoena warns that the reality is often much darker than the glamour shown on television.
The pressure from both clubs and fans can be overwhelming, often leading to a toxic environment that discourages even the most talented individuals from pursuing their dreams to the fullest extent.
"You know, I often hear people and young kids saying they desire to play football professionally, and I say they don't know what's happening there. If they knew, they would hate football," Mokoena concluded.
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