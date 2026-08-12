Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder jumps into the Monnapule Saleng debate - 'The last time at Pirates, his issue was money, so this time...'
- Backpage
Mhlongo seeks clarity on Saleng saga
The situation surrounding Monnapule Saleng at Mamelodi Sundowns has become one of the most talked-about narratives in South African football, especially after the player’s high-profile move from Orlando Pirates in January.
Questions regarding his attitude and future with the Brazilians reached a fever pitch following recent comments from head coach Miguel Cardoso who revealed the player had engaged in a number of disciplinary breaches over the past few months.
Benson Mhlongo, who enjoyed successful spells at both Pirates and Sundowns during his playing days, is now seeking to understand the root cause of the player's apparent disconnection from the club and believes that a lack of transparency is fuelling the speculation that currently surrounds the 28-year-old winger.
Speaking to KickOff, Mhlongo expressed his frustration with the lack of clear information regarding the player's issues with the club.
“Saleng’s issue is confusing because nobody is coming out to reveal the real issue," Mhlongo said.
"We don't know if it has to do with money or personal issues.
“The last time at Pirates, his issue was money, so this time... maybe he is one of the boys who don't want to sit on the bench.
"Nobody knows the truth. Sundowns is an institution that believes in playing in a certain system; players must fit in.
"Flemming Berg [the club's sporting director) was brought to Sundowns to implement that system.”
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Disciplinary concerns under Cardoso
The controversy intensified following Sundowns' 3-2 extra-time victory over Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarterfinals.
During the post-match discussions, coach Miguel Cardoso did not hold back, revealing that Saleng had failed to report for a crucial CAF Champions League trip to face AS Rabat in May, despite being selected for the squad.
Furthermore, the winger reportedly refused to join the rest of the team during their pre-season tour of Austria, a move that has cast significant doubt on his desire to remain at the club.
These incidents have overshadowed his limited on-field contributions, which include just eight appearances since his arrival from Orlando Pirates in January 2026.
Mhlongo, a veteran who understands the internal mechanics of a top-tier club, stressed that being a professional footballer involves much more than just the ninety minutes spent on the pitch during matchdays.
He pointed out that the obligations to the employer are absolute, regardless of a player's status in the starting line-up.
“My message to all the players is, remember you are not only paid to play a match, but you are also paid to report for training.
"You are paid to be a team player. Some players get to start, some sit on the bench, and some watch from the stands,” Mhlongo added.
- Backpage
The challenge of breaking into the Sundowns XI
Joining a club of Mamelodi Sundowns' stature requires a specific psychological profile, according to Mhlongo.
The former Bafana Bafana international suggested that players must be realistic about their prospects and the competition they will face for a starting berth.
He noted that the depth of talent at Chloorkop means that even established stars might find themselves watching from the side lines if their form or attitude does not meet the required standard.
Mhlongo used historical and current examples to illustrate that timing and internal competition are the biggest hurdles for any new signing at a major club.
“When you join Sundowns, you must first evaluate if you are better than the players they already have.
"If I had joined Pirates in the days of Old-John Mabizela, there was no way I was going to play because Mabizela was in form.
"It all comes down to timing,” Mhlongo explained.
“For instance, if you go to Sundowns now to play as a right-back, you are taking chances because you are definitely competing against Khuliso Mudau.
"Some agents are not honest with their players; they are just chasing transactions.
"It is vital for players to understand the hierarchy and the level of performance required to displace an incumbent starter.”
- Gallo
A call for coachability and professional growth
Looking ahead, Mhlongo is eager to mentor the winger and help him navigate these professional difficulties.
He believes that the transition from being a star player at a smaller club to being a squad member at a continental giant is a hurdle many South African talents struggle to clear.
The former midfielder wants to delve into Saleng's mindset to determine whether the issues are tactical, personal, or simply a matter of temperament.
For Mhlongo, the ability to be coached and to follow the specific instructions of a technical team is the non-negotiable foundation for success at the highest level of the game.
“I just wish to have a meeting with this boy so I can ask him what is wrong.
"To find out if he wants to play in all the games, or if he is a player who doesn't like to be restricted, or if he is a talented player who is not coachable.
"We need to teach these boys that in big teams, you need to be coachable. It's not like at smaller teams, where you are given the freedom to play as you wish,” Mhlongo concluded.
As Saleng’s future remains uncertain, the football community awaits to see if the talented attacker can reintegrate into Cardoso’s plans or if his time with the reigning league champions will come to a premature and controversial end.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting