Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder jumps into the Monnapule Saleng debate - 'The last time at Pirates, his issue was money, so this time...'

The situation surrounding Monnapule Saleng at Mamelodi Sundowns has become one of the most talked-about narratives in South African football, especially after the player’s high-profile move from Orlando Pirates in January.

Questions regarding his attitude and future with the Brazilians reached a fever pitch following recent comments from head coach Miguel Cardoso who revealed the player had engaged in a number of disciplinary breaches over the past few months.

Benson Mhlongo, who enjoyed successful spells at both Pirates and Sundowns during his playing days, is now seeking to understand the root cause of the player's apparent disconnection from the club and believes that a lack of transparency is fuelling the speculation that currently surrounds the 28-year-old winger.

Speaking to KickOff, Mhlongo expressed his frustration with the lack of clear information regarding the player's issues with the club.

“Saleng’s issue is confusing because nobody is coming out to reveal the real issue," Mhlongo said.

"We don't know if it has to do with money or personal issues.

“The last time at Pirates, his issue was money, so this time... maybe he is one of the boys who don't want to sit on the bench.

"Nobody knows the truth. Sundowns is an institution that believes in playing in a certain system; players must fit in.

"Flemming Berg [the club's sporting director) was brought to Sundowns to implement that system.”



