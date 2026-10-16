Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso weighs in on Thabo Cele - 'He’s not clearly a six...'

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has opened up about Thabo Cele’s arrival at Chloorkop and his performances since joining the Brazilians.

The Portuguese tactician also explained how injuries to key midfielders have created opportunities for the new signing as he settles into the team.

"Yeah, he came, and he profited a little bit from also the fact that Bathusi Aubaas got injured, the fact that also Gomolemo Kekana got injured, and we have also Pitso [Sphelele Mkhulise] to bring in this period with us," Cardoso explained when discussing the squad depth, as per iDiski Times.

The coach is clearly confident in the options at his disposal, emphasizing that his rotation is built on a foundation of trust and hard work on the training pitch.



