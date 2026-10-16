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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso weighs in on Thabo Cele - 'He’s not clearly a six...'
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'He profited'
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has opened up about Thabo Cele’s arrival at Chloorkop and his performances since joining the Brazilians.
The Portuguese tactician also explained how injuries to key midfielders have created opportunities for the new signing as he settles into the team.
"Yeah, he came, and he profited a little bit from also the fact that Bathusi Aubaas got injured, the fact that also Gomolemo Kekana got injured, and we have also Pitso [Sphelele Mkhulise] to bring in this period with us," Cardoso explained when discussing the squad depth, as per iDiski Times.
The coach is clearly confident in the options at his disposal, emphasizing that his rotation is built on a foundation of trust and hard work on the training pitch.
Assessing Cele's tactical identity
One of the most intriguing aspects of Cele's arrival is how he fits into Cardoso's tactical system. The Sundowns mentor noted that while Cele is a reliable operator, he possesses a specific profile that requires the right partnership to flourish.
Cardoso believes the midfielder looked far more comfortable in the Richards Bay Betway Premiership action than he did during the frantic closing stages of the MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates.
"Look, Thabo, and also as I said, the other names I stated are all players that can play on this team at any moment. They are the players that we trust, players that work very well, players that are very serious," the Portuguese coach stated.
This level of confidence from the coaching staff suggests that Cele will have a significant role to play as the Brazilians compete on multiple fronts this season.
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Building momentum & belief
Cardoso is well aware that joining a club of Sundowns' stature requires a mental adjustment as much as a physical one.
"Obviously when we bring a player in the club, we also try to give him a momentum of belief because it’s true, it’s reasonable, it’s acceptable, and we want him to feel that so that he quickly settles in the group.
"And after that, I think today [on Tuesday] he entered more consistently on the match rather than on the cup," Cardoso added.
The coach's focus on psychological stability is a hallmark of his tenure at the club so far.
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'He’s not clearly a six'
The tactical nuance of Cele’s game remains the primary focus for the Sundowns technical team. Cardoso was refreshingly honest about the player's limitations and strengths.
The coach feels that providing the 29-year-old with a dedicated 'number six' alongside him is the key to unlocking his full potential in the yellow shirt.
"The cup was, he entered in a moment again; the match was very broken because we were seeking a second goal out of those imbalances that the Pirates was having in the pitch because they were seeking the equaliser.
"So, we also went in counter-attacks several times that broke a little bit the organisation, and the midfielders usually are the ones that struggle more.
"But I think today he entered quite consistently on the match.
His final assessment was clear: "Obviously, when he doesn’t play with a player that is more a six, he struggles more. He’s not clearly a six, but I think he will be a player to help us in the future even more."
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