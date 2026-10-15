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Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso issues rotation warning to fans - 'We know we have competition in positions'

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
M. Cardoso
Wiliete Benguela vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Wiliete Benguela
CAF Champions League Qualification
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Wiliete Benguela
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Durban City
Durban City
A. Modiba
F. Basadien
D. Lunga

The Masandawana mentor has urged the club's passionate supporters to remain patient as he prepares to implement a heavy rotation policy. Following a successful start to the season, the Portuguese tactician is wary of the physical toll a congested fixture list will take on his star-studded squad.

  • Iqraam Rayners Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    'Ones in better conditions to play'

    Mamelodi Sundowns find themselves in a commanding position early in the season, having already secured both the MTN8 title and the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup.

    The 54-year-old mentor was clear that changes to the lineup are not merely tactical experiments but a necessity to prevent burnout.

    "I’d like Sundowns to understand that [we need to rotate] so they support our technical decisions here and there; it will be clear that we are managing the group – but managing the group is using the ones in better conditions to play," Cardoso said, as per iDiski Times.

    For a fan base accustomed to a settled and dominant starting eleven, the prospect of constant changes might be unsettling.


  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Internal competition driving standards

    A key pillar of Cardoso’s philosophy at Chloorkop is keeping the entire dressing room engaged and hungry. By rotating the squad, he ensures that fringe players do not lose their edge or become disillusioned with a lack of minutes.

    This strategy creates a high-pressure environment where every training session becomes an opportunity for a player to force their way into the manager's immediate plans.

    "We also have to manage motivation; we have to have a group that is permanently on the edge of the motivation. We like to have it like that – we know we have competition in positions and there are players that can play any moment," the Portuguese coach explained.


  • Teboho Mokoena Fawaaz Basadien Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Basadien case study

    Cardoso pointed to the recent usage of Fawaaz Basadien as the perfect template for his management style. Despite a stellar performance in a previous match, Basadien was left out of the starting lineup for a major final in favour of Divine Lunga and Aubrey Modiba.

    It was a decision that could have caused friction, but Cardoso praised the player's professional response to being rotated out for the big occasion.

    "Fawaaz made a beautiful game yesterday, but in the final it was Lunga and Modiba playing, so the boys are giving answers to the challenges we put. We tell them to trust that their moment will appear, and I was so pleased to be by myself and wrapping the trophy from the plastic where he was and giving it to Fawaaz.

    "He understands the message; be ready when you go inside, you can perform. He was an example amongst others, how they can perform after not playing two or three matches in a row," Cardoso concluded.


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  • What comes next for Sundowns?

    As the schedule intensifies, the depth of the Sundowns squad will be put to the test.

    Whether the Masandawana faithful will continue to back Cardoso's rotation policy if results dip remains to be seen.

    For now, the Brazilians turn their attention to the CAF Champions League, where they face Wiliete SC.