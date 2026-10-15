Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso issues rotation warning to fans - 'We know we have competition in positions'

Mamelodi Sundowns find themselves in a commanding position early in the season, having already secured both the MTN8 title and the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup.

The 54-year-old mentor was clear that changes to the lineup are not merely tactical experiments but a necessity to prevent burnout.

"I’d like Sundowns to understand that [we need to rotate] so they support our technical decisions here and there; it will be clear that we are managing the group – but managing the group is using the ones in better conditions to play," Cardoso said, as per iDiski Times.

For a fan base accustomed to a settled and dominant starting eleven, the prospect of constant changes might be unsettling.



