Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy Carling Knockout Cup Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions

Amakhosi suffered another setback ahead of their Confederation Cup clash on Friday, with Renaldo Leaner ruled out. Coach Da Cruz brought in Bruce Bvuma, while captain Brandon Petersen watched from the bench.

Bvuma kept a clean sheet but has struggled in penalty shootouts, leaving questions over whether he could once again take over in goal. With Chiefs determined to come out on top in this encounter, Reeve Frosler has made the club’s ambitions clear.

"TS Galaxy have been a tough opponent for us in the last few games," Frosler admitted.

"But it’s a cup competition and cup games are always different. We’ll look to put our best foot forward on Tuesday and try and go all the way in the Carling Cup. We have ambitions of wanting to win a trophy and this gives us an opportunity to try and do that."

Chiefs Possible XI: Bvuma, Frosler, Ignacio, Moloisane, Cross, Mthethwa, Maboe, Mmodi, Mabaso, Shabalala, Duba.







