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Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy Carling Knockout Cup Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions

Knockout Cup
Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
Kaizer Chiefs
CAF Confederations Cup
Premier Soccer League
F. Da Cruz
B. Petersen
L. Maboe
W. Duba
R. Leaner
R. Frosler
B. Cross
S. Mthethwa
M. Vilakazi
TS Galaxy
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates

GOAL brings you all the details as the Soweto giants take on the Mpumalanga-based outfit at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. The Glamour Boys are determined to win back the Amakhosi faithful after their disappointing CAF Confederation Cup exit.

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  • FNB Stadium, JohannesburgGetty Images

    Match information

    Competition:

    Carling Knockout Cup

    Game:

    Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy

    Date:

    27/10/26

    Kick-off:

    19:00

    Venue:

    FNB Stadium, Johannesburg.


  • TS Galaxy celebrates goal against Marumo Gallants Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Chiefs form: L L D D D

    Kaizer Chiefs have endured a winless run, a disappointing turn of events for a side that finished last season in improved form and hoped to build on that progress despite ending the campaign without silverware. However, Amakhosi's fortunes have taken a downward turn, with the Glamour Boys already missing out on two cup competitions. This clash presents an opportunity to turn things around, and Fernando Da Cruz will be eager to guide his side into the next round.

    Galaxy form: L L L D W

    TS Galaxy have endured a difficult spell of their own, but temporary caretaker coach Esau Mtsweni will be eager to spark a revival. The Rockets have troubled the Glamour Boys in cup competitions before and will be looking to use that history to their advantage.

    Betting Odds:

    Home: 60%

    Draw: 20%

    Away: 20%

  • Kaizer Chiefs team news

    Amakhosi suffered another setback ahead of their Confederation Cup clash on Friday, with Renaldo Leaner ruled out. Coach Da Cruz brought in Bruce Bvuma, while captain Brandon Petersen watched from the bench.

    Bvuma kept a clean sheet but has struggled in penalty shootouts, leaving questions over whether he could once again take over in goal. With Chiefs determined to come out on top in this encounter, Reeve Frosler has made the club’s ambitions clear.

    "TS Galaxy have been a tough opponent for us in the last few games," Frosler admitted.

    "But it’s a cup competition and cup games are always different. We’ll look to put our best foot forward on Tuesday and try and go all the way in the Carling Cup. We have ambitions of wanting to win a trophy and this gives us an opportunity to try and do that."

    Chiefs Possible XI: Bvuma, Frosler, Ignacio, Moloisane, Cross, Mthethwa, Maboe, Mmodi, Mabaso, Shabalala, Duba.



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  • TS Galaxy team news

    While the Rockets will be without Lentswe Motaung after he sustained injuries during a horrific hijacking two weeks ago, spirits remain high in the camp. Chairman Tim Sukazi is confident Galaxy can cause another upset against Amakhosi, insisting they are heading into the Carling Cup clash with belief and a winning mentality.

    "Exciting match. They've never beaten us, by the way, in a cup match. So, that's a starting point. Whether we are in the NFD or PSL [top-flight], as we speak, we are proud holders of one trophy, and we won it while we were in the NFD against Chiefs," said Sukazi.

    "So, we are TS Galaxy, and we have our own levels of arrogance. We are going there to win. We are not going to Soccer City to come out as losers."

    Galaxy Possible XI: Tape, Mncwango, Mhlongo, Mathebula, Mbunjana, Zindonga, Mvelase, Karoka, Xulu, George, Letsoalo.




  • How to watch Chiefs vs Galaxy - TV channels & live streams

    Streaming

    TV Channel

    SuperSport App

    SuperSport TV


    Or you can also follow all the action with live updates right here on GOAL.

  • Kaizer Chiefs celebrateBackpagepix

    Useful links

    * Kaizer Chiefs team page

    * TS Galaxy team page

    * Premier Soccer League

    * Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy

    * GOAL South Africa FB page

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