Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy Carling Knockout Cup Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions
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Match information
Competition:
Carling Knockout Cup
Game:
Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
Date:
27/10/26
Kick-off:
19:00
Venue:
FNB Stadium, Johannesburg.
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Head-to-head and recent form
Chiefs form: L L D D D
Kaizer Chiefs have endured a winless run, a disappointing turn of events for a side that finished last season in improved form and hoped to build on that progress despite ending the campaign without silverware. However, Amakhosi's fortunes have taken a downward turn, with the Glamour Boys already missing out on two cup competitions. This clash presents an opportunity to turn things around, and Fernando Da Cruz will be eager to guide his side into the next round.
Galaxy form: L L L D W
TS Galaxy have endured a difficult spell of their own, but temporary caretaker coach Esau Mtsweni will be eager to spark a revival. The Rockets have troubled the Glamour Boys in cup competitions before and will be looking to use that history to their advantage.
Betting Odds:
Home: 60%
Draw: 20%
Away: 20%
Kaizer Chiefs team news
Amakhosi suffered another setback ahead of their Confederation Cup clash on Friday, with Renaldo Leaner ruled out. Coach Da Cruz brought in Bruce Bvuma, while captain Brandon Petersen watched from the bench.
Bvuma kept a clean sheet but has struggled in penalty shootouts, leaving questions over whether he could once again take over in goal. With Chiefs determined to come out on top in this encounter, Reeve Frosler has made the club’s ambitions clear.
"TS Galaxy have been a tough opponent for us in the last few games," Frosler admitted.
"But it’s a cup competition and cup games are always different. We’ll look to put our best foot forward on Tuesday and try and go all the way in the Carling Cup. We have ambitions of wanting to win a trophy and this gives us an opportunity to try and do that."
Chiefs Possible XI: Bvuma, Frosler, Ignacio, Moloisane, Cross, Mthethwa, Maboe, Mmodi, Mabaso, Shabalala, Duba.
TS Galaxy team news
While the Rockets will be without Lentswe Motaung after he sustained injuries during a horrific hijacking two weeks ago, spirits remain high in the camp. Chairman Tim Sukazi is confident Galaxy can cause another upset against Amakhosi, insisting they are heading into the Carling Cup clash with belief and a winning mentality.
"Exciting match. They've never beaten us, by the way, in a cup match. So, that's a starting point. Whether we are in the NFD or PSL [top-flight], as we speak, we are proud holders of one trophy, and we won it while we were in the NFD against Chiefs," said Sukazi.
"So, we are TS Galaxy, and we have our own levels of arrogance. We are going there to win. We are not going to Soccer City to come out as losers."
Galaxy Possible XI: Tape, Mncwango, Mhlongo, Mathebula, Mbunjana, Zindonga, Mvelase, Karoka, Xulu, George, Letsoalo.
How to watch Chiefs vs Galaxy - TV channels & live streams
Streaming
TV Channel
SuperSport App
SuperSport TV
Or you can also follow all the action with live updates right here on GOAL.
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Useful links
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